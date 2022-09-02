Cheerleading coach under investigation for sexual abuse shoots himself dead in South Carolina

A well-known South Carolina cheerleading coach committed suicide after learning he was facing a criminal investigation for sexually abusing underage male and female cheerleaders.

Scott Foster’s estate now faces a civil lawsuit over the same charges, with his estranged wife Kathy and his company Rockstar Cheer as defendants. The Fosters shared two daughters and a son.

Foster, 49, was found dead in his car on Aug. 22 at Paris Mountain State Park in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County coroner determined his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He had recently been told that the Department of Homeland Security had launched a criminal investigation into allegations that he had smuggled underage teenagers across state lines for sexual abuse — a charge that carries a charge of 10 years to life behind bars.

Foster himself is accused of sexually abusing underage male and female cheerleaders.

Scott Foster, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in late August, is accused of sexually assaulting several dozen underage girls and boys who trained at the cheerleading gym he and his wife founded in 2007. Foster is pictured here in an image from his gym website

Foster and his ex-wife Kathy Foster with whom he shared two daughters and a son. Kathy is mentioned in the extensive lawsuit, which details the years of abuse that took place at Rockstar Cheer

Foster has now been charged with a number of grotesque criminal acts involving minors, including sending nude photos of herself to an underage cheerleader, in addition to smearing her with alcohol and forcing her into sexual acts, including penetrative and oral sex.

He is alleged to have forcibly kissed a female cheerleader in the stairwell of a hotel and provided alcohol and drugs to underage girls in an apartment used by his staff to house and party with the young athletes.

He is also charged with multiple assaults on underage male cheerleaders, including forcing at least two to have sex.

An underage boy alleges in the lawsuit that when he joined the “Rockstar Cheer” gym, he was subjected “almost immediately” to regular “inappropriate and vulgar comments” from male coaches. The then 16-year-old would have been pressured to send nude photos of himself to two Rockstar coaches.

The charges against Foster began to surface shortly before his death.

Foster, of Greenville, South Carolina, is accused of cheating young girls and boys with alcohol and drugs and forcing them to have sex acts. A lawsuit details his coercion of an underage girl for nude photos on Snapchat.

Scott and Kathy co-founded Rockstar Cheer in 2007 after getting married in 2001. Kathy, also a cheerleading coach, says she focuses on her children and supports them through the loss of their father. She says she and Scott broke up before he died

The Fosters reportedly knew about the inappropriate behavior of some of their staff that took place at ‘Rockstar House’

The lawsuit, filed in the District of South Carolina in Greenville, describes allegations by four Jane Does and two John Does about Foster’s sexually exploitative and abusive behavior. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 95 additional Jane Does, and follows an earlier lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of another alleged victim.

“Foster used this position to force children to give in to his sexual suggestions, using his authority and position of trust to exploit them physically, sexually and emotionally,” the lawsuit reads.

Reportedly fostered teens via SnapChat, which led to a number of sexual interactions, both at Foster’s home and at hotels across the country, where cheer teams would travel for matches.

In addition to sexually abusing minors, Foster and some of his associates allegedly used drugs with his athletes in an apartment he had paid for called “Rockstar house,” according to the report. Daily Beast.

At least one other ‘Rockstar’ coach has also been charged with rape, which the Fosters were allegedly aware of.

Kathy Foster with one of Rockstar Cheer’s athletes

The lawsuit filed Thursday names Foster, his ex-wife Kathy Foster, as well as the US All Star Federation, Charlesbank Capital Partners, Bain Capital, Rockstar Cheer & Dance and others as defendants.

Varsity All Star president Bill Seely released a statement earlier this week saying his organization “shares the grief” of the community and the victims. The organization is made up of brands and talent affiliated with competitive cheerleading and has a longstanding relationship with Rockstar Cheer.

“These allegations are devastating to hear, and our hearts are broken just like yours. We understand that these events raise concerns and questions. Scott Foster is charged with abhorrent criminal, predatory behavior,” he wrote.

Kathy Foster told the Beast she is “heartbroken by the recent allegations made by current and former Rockstar Cheer athletes and other cheer gyms in our community.”

She added that she hopes survivors of her now-deceased ex-husband’s actions “seek and receive the support they need.”

She says she is currently engaged in supporting her children in the wake of the loss of their father. The Fosters opened the Rockstar Cheer gym together in 2007.

For confidential support, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255