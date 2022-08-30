Cheeky three-year-old raids fridge for roast chicken and then runs herself a bath

A toddler has been named ‘self-care queen’ after she was caught eating fried chicken in a makeshift ‘tub she ran herself’ when her mother left her alone for a few minutes.

Natashia Ouellette of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, had just finished putting her son to sleep when she came in to visit three-year-old daughter Alex, who was enjoying a relaxing soak in a tub she’d filled in a shower.

She’d gone into the kitchen and grabbed a plate of chicken meant for the family dinner that night before soaking her. She had even brought her own sippy cup.

Receptionist Natasha, 30, captured the adorable moment on TikTok, and the clip has racked up over a million views.

A toddler has been branded a ‘self-care queen’ after she was caught eating fried chicken in a ‘bath she did herself’ while her mother was away just minutes

The impressed parent said, “She was just born amazing. She took the chicken out of the fridge, the bathroom is connected to the kitchen.’ Pictured: ‘Self-care queen’ Alex

The mother was then forced to order takeout pizza because the hungry toddler had soaked the plate and even left bits of food floating in the bathwater.

The video shows the three-year-old looking at her mother before eating more of the family dinner, while Natashia joked that they should cook something else.

The impressed parent said, “She was just born amazing. She took the chicken out of the fridge, the bathroom is connected to the kitchen.

The mother was then forced to order takeout pizza because the hungry toddler had soaked the plate and even left bits of food floating in the bath water

“It took her no time to grab the chicken, go straight to the bath, and enjoy. She lived the dream.

“The chicken was meant to be eaten that night, it was really funny, so I couldn’t get mad.

“We had to order pizza. I didn’t cook anything else because it was too late. She was smart. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing, I had to capture it.’

“She’s extremely independent,” Natasha explained. “I was gone for about seven minutes and when I came back I heard some noise from the bathroom…”

Natashia had put five-month-old Kai to bed for his nap, and when she returned, Alex had managed “extremely independent” to turn on the family shower faucet.

“She’s extremely independent,” Natasha explained. “I was gone for about seven minutes and when I came back I heard some noise from the bathroom.

“I looked in and there was my daughter with the chicken in the bath. She would do it herself.

“We don’t have a regular bath, we have a standing shower, so she had used a bucket. She knew exactly what to do.

Mother of five Natashia also revealed that Alex’s sassy antics don’t end there – after she covered the house in her little brother’s baby food this week

“The faucet I have is one nozzle and it’s pretty easy to maneuver. she saw me [do it] and found it quite easily.

“When I saw her, I paused and then ran to my camera. I told her ‘good luck at your wedding’.

‘She turned to me like ‘am I going to get in trouble?’ then immediately tried to give me a bite of the chicken. I wasn’t going to eat the soggy meat, it was disgusting.

“I then took the rest of the carcass, took out all the bones, and left what was left in case she wanted to eat it. She picked it up a bit.

Little Alex’s pampering session has since gone viral on TikTok — as viewers praised her for being so ‘independent’

“She even got a drink in her sippy cup and it floated around too.”

Natashia, the mum of five, also revealed that Alex’s sassy antics don’t end there – after she covered the house in her little brother’s baby food this week.

Natashia said, “A lot of people think it’s hilarious and said, ‘Look at this self-sufficient queen.’ It has had about 2,000 comments.

“She’s always up to mischief. This was the first time she even took a bath and ate a chicken, but almost every day she comes up with something.

Natashia (pictured) said: ‘A lot of people think it’s hilarious and said ‘look at this self-sufficient queen’. It has had about 2,000 responses…’

“The other day I got up from changing the baby and had her grab his formula and sprinkle it all over the house like it was snow.”

Little Alex’s pampering session has since gone viral on TikTok — with viewers praising her for being so “independent.”

One viewer said, “We love an independent queen.”

Another mother said, “I swear that toddlers shout ‘go’ in their heads and know they have exactly three minutes to cause complete chaos.”

A fellow TikToker said, “That’s what I call self-care.”

Elsewhere, a parent praised, “I love how resourceful they can be.”