Cheeky sleds Nathan Lyon told South African captain Dean Elgar during the Boxing Day test at MCG

Australian cricket cult hero Nathan Lyon has unleashed the first brazen sledgehammer of the Boxing Day Test at Dean Elgar, as the Aussies shattered the South African order.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins made the unusual decision to bowl first after winning the toss, a decision that has so far paid off.

South African captain Dean Elgar survived an early scare as he was still playing, but despite the ball rolling towards his stumps, the bails did not drop.

Lyon, who was fielding at the point, decided to let Elgar know how lucky he was to keep hitting.

“I guess that’s your present from Santa… I think it’s Santa being late,” Lyon said.

Elgar replied, ‘I’ve been a good boy.’

“Never,” Lyons said. You are never on the list of good guys.

However, Elgar’s luck ran out in the 23rd when he tried to challenge Marnus Labuschagne’s brilliant fielding with a quick single and was left without a direct hit from cover.

Justin Langer was highly critical of the opening session for South Africa, which risks another first-inning batting collapse.

‘The great Allan Border once told me: Test cricket is about five days of cricket. What we have seen in this first session, we have seen some pretty dumb cricket from South Africa,” Langer said on 7 Cricket.

‘A poor decision by the captain to take on Marnus in the first session. A deadly sin. Breakaways in Test cricket are a cardinal sin. So what’s up, Bavuma next ball. Suddenly, exhaustion. Today we have seen some bad decisions from South Africa.’

A pre-match ceremony paid tribute to Shane Warne, who loved the MCG and famously won his 700th wicket.

The floppy hats and zinc, both synonymous with ‘Warnie’, could be seen all over the MCG, even the broadcast crews at Channel 7 and Fox Cricket donned the thoughtful tribute items.

After Cummins won the toss and sent a roar around the MCG when he announced the side would play first, tributes flowed for Warne, who died in March earlier this year aged just 52; surprising the entire cricket world.

It was the most emotional start to a Boxing Day test ever seen as fans, players and family members paid tribute to Shane Warne.

A tribute video featuring the Coldplay song ‘Yellow’ was played on the pitch during the first test to be played at Warne’s home since his death. Warne was very close to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Warne’s former teammate Simon Katich paid tribute to one of the greatest characters, on and off the field, the game has ever seen.

He was true to himself. He was what he was and he didn’t try to be anybody else,” the former Australian opener said on Channel 7.

‘He was also the greatest of all time. I also loved how respectful he was to our families and how much time he spent with the kids and the fans of the game.

“He was so generous with his time, with charity, in the field, and also passing his knowledge on to the younger generation. So, it’s special to pay tribute to him,’ Katich said.