Cheeky royal fan invites Prince Charles for a drink in Birmingham

Prince Charles joked yesterday with a royal fan who invited him for a beer when he visited Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games.

The cheeky bystander yelled at the Prince of Wales, 73, during a walk, saying: ‘Charles, can we go for a beer.’

The heir apparent, pausing to hear the question again, laughed and replied, “Where? Recommend something.’

Charles represented his mother, 96, at the sports tournament as she takes a step back from royal duties.

Her Majesty is currently on her annual summer holiday in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, and Charles has also left for Scotland today to begin his annual stay at the Castle of Mey with John O’Groats.

On his first engagement, the Duke of Rothesay – as he is known in Scotland – heard about and witnessed the controversial benefits of oxygen therapy, especially for long-term covid patients.

Britain’s Prince Charles visits the Healing Hub Oxygen Therapy Center in Wick, Scotland, to learn about the benefits of alternative therapy for Lung Covid patients

The Prince of Wales shared a joke with a man who drove by on a mobility scooter while enjoying a sunny afternoon in WIck

He even got a taste of the treatment at The Healing Hub Oxygen Therapy Center in Wick.

Charles has had Covid twice, most recently in February 2022.

Long-time covid patients regularly use the baroque room in the Wick center.

The treatment involves patients entering a room that is pressurized under normal atmospheric conditions and breathing close to pure oxygen, allowing more to penetrate the lungs and tissues.

Prince Charles Officially Opened the Healing Hub Oxygen Therapy Center in Wick

The Duke of Rothesay was shown a baroque chamber that is pressurized under normal atmospheric conditions, allowing more pure oxygen to permeate the lungs and tissues

Run by MS Therapy Center Wick, the room can also help people with a wide variety of health conditions, from multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis to sports injuries.

The secretary of the volunteer-run center, Janet Farrington, said the Prince’s visit would hopefully help break the stigma surrounding the therapy.

“We hope his visit highlights its benefits and removes barriers. We’ve had no help from the NHS who don’t seem to want to know. There is very little interest from the NHS which we don’t understand as it helps to ease the pressure on them. Doctors also don’t seem to be aware of the benefits,” she said.

Charles wore a traditional kilt for the first day of his visit to Scotland, where he is staying at Mey . Castle

‘The prince is welcome to try on a mask – and give it a try when he has time. When he’s here, a patient comes to the end of their treatment so he can talk to her and hear the benefits.

“In the 40 years we’ve had this center, we’ve seen incredible results. People with long-term covid are now back to work and doing well.’

The five volunteers currently care for 50 users – ten of whom are long-term covid patients. The treatment, including reaching the required deep level and coming out, takes about two hours.

There will be a £15 charge to cover the cost of oxygen and heating etc.

Prince Charles wants someone to help raise more money to run his ‘Royal NHS’ at Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

Charles prepares to cut the ribbon to officially open the Healing Hub, offering oxygen therapy treatments

The prince has a longstanding interest in out-of-the-ordinary health treatments.

Located in the stately home Charles saved for the nation, the Prince’s Foundation has an “Integrated Health and Wellbeing” program that offers mindfulness, chronic pain management, and healthy eating advice.

There’s even a ‘holistic’ fertility course, reproductive acupuncture and reflexology, yoga, Thai massage and dance classes.

Opened in 2019, the Health and Wellbeing Center at Dumfries House in Ayrshire provides a range of holistic services to the local community. Services are led by GPs and patients, with referrals from primary and secondary care providers.

Complementary therapies also include reflexology, acupuncture, and hypnotherapy to help participants achieve outcomes such as fertility, wellness, menopausal health, living with cancer, chronic pain management, and a weight management program to help support people with diabetes and obesity.

Charles begins his annual sojourn at the Castle of Mey with John O’Groats.

The Castle of Mey was the only house ever owned by the Queen Mother.

The Queen Mother first saw what was then known as Barrogill Castle in 1952, while mourning the death of her husband, King George VI.

She fell for its isolated charm and learned it had to be abandoned, so she decided to save it.

After acquiring the most northerly inhabited castle on the British mainland, the Queen Mother renovated and restored it and also created beautiful gardens.

The Duke of Rothesay will also meet volunteers and supporters of the Caithness Food Bank on Friday to learn more about the vital support they provide to those in need in Caithness and Sutherland.