Cheeky! Maneskin’s VMAs performance seemingly got censored as Damiano David flashed his bare bottom

Maneskin’s frontman Damiano David flashed his bare bottom onstage as he shook just a pair of black chaps over a jockstrap while performing at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

While playing their track Supermodel, released in May, the 23-year-old Italian rock singer showed off his handsome frame and tattoo collection as he took to the stage shirtless in his backless leather pants with bold cutouts on the thighs.

Despite the band’s enthusiasm on stage, fans were quick to point out that much of the performance was censored after bassist Victoria De Angelis apparently had a wardrobe malfunction.

Twitter users expressed their frustrated redacted act, with one disgruntled viewer tweeting, “What was up with the performance not being seen in full?” Technical problems? Something censored??’

“Probably Vic’s pastie will fall off if anything????” another speculated, while some argued for “justice” about the fact that “Nicky can simulate masturbating on stage, but Victoria can’t show the Maneskin a covered nipple.”

‘Can’t believe Maneskin has the hottest set in the whole #vmas & MTV censored the whole damn set!!!! Justice for Maneskin!!!’, a social media user fired.

The performance comes after taking their first VMA win for Best Alternative Video for their song, I Wanna Be Your Slave.

After the win, David confessed that the band ‘didn’t expect’ [win].’

“There are a lot of great, great artists here, so it’s obviously an honor for us,” they said. Entertainment tonight.

In May, Maneskin gushed to Billboard about working with Swedish record producer Max Martin on Supermodel.

“It was cool because Max and his whole team never tried to force us to do something we didn’t want to do,” David told the outlet. ‘He actually wanted to understand how we work and how we are used to making music and what makes us happy with music.’

David added that Martin asked, ‘How can I help you make it global?’

“It was fun because we were used to jamming alone. This new use of computers and stuff was really baffling to us,’ the star exulted.

