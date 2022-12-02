Home Cheeky Gen Z employees share their amusing (and brutal) out of office messages
Categories: US

Cheeky Gen Z employees share their amusing (and brutal) out of office messages

Cheeky Gen Z employees share their funny (and brutal) out-of-office messages — but all it does is offend thousands of millennials

  • A marketing assistant shared “funny” OOO auto replies from Gen Z colleagues
  • The Melbourne staff made it clear that they would not be available
  • Responses threatened to report colleagues to HR for contacting them
  • Another simply suggested that the sender dial 000 in an emergency

By Shania Obrien for Daily Mail Australia

published: 03:29, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 03:29, Dec 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A company’s marketing assistant just revealed the “funny” and “modern” out-of-office messages from her Gen Z colleagues, but not everyone is amused.

Oliviafrom Melbourne, posted a video mocking the hilarious auto-replies other employees posted before going on vacation.

“Here we value honesty,” the marketing expert jovially endorsed the TikTok.

Scroll down for video

Olivia [pictured]from Melbourne, posted a video poking fun at the hilarious auto replies other employees posted before going on holiday

A company’s marketing assistant just revealed the ‘funny’ and ‘modern’ out-of-office messages from her Gen Z colleagues – but not everyone is pleased

The out of office messages were far from the simple, formulaic emails of yesteryear.

Instead, the generation of young workers opted for casual emails that showcased a dazzling personality.

Some posts were quite clear about their desire not to work.

‘On holiday. Hoping to win the lottery and never return,” read an email from Joseph.

Related Post
  1. Missouri woman, 19, files motion demanding she be allowed to attend execution of her father

    A 19-year-old woman in Missouri has asked a federal court for permission to watch her…

  2. Home prices could fall as much as 20% as residential real estate market screeches to a halt

    Home prices could fall drastically in the coming months, economists have predicted, as residential real…

  3. Murderer who ‘surrendered’ after being released to fight for Putin beaten to death ‘for treachery’

    A convicted murderer released from prison to fight for Russia has been beaten to death…

Tremaine’s was to the point: “Contact someone other than me.”

Others took a more aggressive course.

A scathing automatic response read, “Don’t contact me while I’m on leave or I’ll report you to HR.”

But a good passive-aggressive email, like Rochelle’s, can’t be overlooked: “I’m not sure why you’re emailing me since I put this on my calendar months ago.”

A good passive-aggressive email, like Rochelle’s, can’t be overlooked: “I’m not sure why you’re emailing me, since I put this on my calendar months ago”

Thousands found the new generation’s approach to annual leave extremely sane and funny – and many even claimed they wished they were still working

An office worker, James, began his email in a very professional manner by specifying the dates when he would not be available.

“I’m OOO (Absent) from 10/13 – 10/17.”

But he was quick to add, “If it’s an emergency, dial 000.”

While another took the opportunity to remind their co-workers how lucky they were to have some time apart.

“Please enjoy your break,” read one email.

“ERROR 404: Employee not found,” another comically programmed.

An office worker, James, started his email in a very professional manner by specifying the dates when he would not be available

Thousands admired how “bold” Generation Z is not only free from work, but also introduces brutal automatic responses.

“They’re so brutal, but I love it. As a millennial, I would be afraid of being out of work,” one woman wrote.

Another offered, “Meanwhile, Millennial OOOs are like “I’m on vacation with my family, but please bug me!” I hate that for us.’

But certain other older employees called Gen Z’s work ethic callous.

“This is so disrespectful – what if a serious customer sees one like this?”

“And that’s how you get fired,” wrote another.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: amusingbrutalCheekydaily mailemployeesfemailGenMelbournemessagesofficereal lifeshareTikTok
7 hours ago

Recent Posts

KANYEWEST LIVE: Elon Musso kicks disgraced rapper of Twitter

LIVEKANYE WEST LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

3 mins ago

Vladimir Putin fell down stairs at home and got soiled.

Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs in his official residence and soiled himself as…

13 mins ago

How Russia’s war in Ukraine tore my family apart

Kyiv, Ukraine – Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, I cut ties with…

17 mins ago

After a viral infection in Britain’s schools, a third primary school student succumbs to Strep A.

A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a…

23 mins ago

Back to work! After his stint as a I’m A Celeb, Matt Hancock is back at Commons

Back to the day job! Matt Hancock returns to Commons to push for dyslexia screening…

25 mins ago

Interview: Madeleine Parry Talks Documentary ‘The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door’

Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band…

32 mins ago