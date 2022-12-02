Cheeky Gen Z employees share their amusing (and brutal) out of office messages

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A company’s marketing assistant just revealed the “funny” and “modern” out-of-office messages from her Gen Z colleagues, but not everyone is amused.

Oliviafrom Melbourne, posted a video mocking the hilarious auto-replies other employees posted before going on vacation.

“Here we value honesty,” the marketing expert jovially endorsed the TikTok.

Scroll down for video

Olivia [pictured]from Melbourne, posted a video poking fun at the hilarious auto replies other employees posted before going on holiday

A company’s marketing assistant just revealed the ‘funny’ and ‘modern’ out-of-office messages from her Gen Z colleagues – but not everyone is pleased

The out of office messages were far from the simple, formulaic emails of yesteryear.

Instead, the generation of young workers opted for casual emails that showcased a dazzling personality.

Some posts were quite clear about their desire not to work.

‘On holiday. Hoping to win the lottery and never return,” read an email from Joseph.

Tremaine’s was to the point: “Contact someone other than me.”

Others took a more aggressive course.

A scathing automatic response read, “Don’t contact me while I’m on leave or I’ll report you to HR.”

But a good passive-aggressive email, like Rochelle’s, can’t be overlooked: “I’m not sure why you’re emailing me since I put this on my calendar months ago.”

A good passive-aggressive email, like Rochelle’s, can’t be overlooked: “I’m not sure why you’re emailing me, since I put this on my calendar months ago”

Thousands found the new generation’s approach to annual leave extremely sane and funny – and many even claimed they wished they were still working

An office worker, James, began his email in a very professional manner by specifying the dates when he would not be available.

“I’m OOO (Absent) from 10/13 – 10/17.”

But he was quick to add, “If it’s an emergency, dial 000.”

While another took the opportunity to remind their co-workers how lucky they were to have some time apart.

“Please enjoy your break,” read one email.

“ERROR 404: Employee not found,” another comically programmed.

An office worker, James, started his email in a very professional manner by specifying the dates when he would not be available

Thousands admired how “bold” Generation Z is not only free from work, but also introduces brutal automatic responses.

“They’re so brutal, but I love it. As a millennial, I would be afraid of being out of work,” one woman wrote.

Another offered, “Meanwhile, Millennial OOOs are like “I’m on vacation with my family, but please bug me!” I hate that for us.’

But certain other older employees called Gen Z’s work ethic callous.

“This is so disrespectful – what if a serious customer sees one like this?”

“And that’s how you get fired,” wrote another.