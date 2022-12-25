Check out the Christmas meals criminal celebrities will be eating behind bars today

For first-time inmates and those celebrating Christmas back behind bars, A-list inmates in the US will receive their holiday meal behind bars, but that doesn’t mean festive food won’t be in abundance .

A TMZ report provides insight into the specific menus that some of America’s most famous inmates will be feasting on Christmas Day this year.

For Tiger King Joe Exotic, currently serving a 21-year sentence for attempting to kill a rival big cat professional, he will enjoy a meal of Cornish fried chicken, stuffing, carrots, gravy, tofu fried rice and fruit — and holiday pies for dessert at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Iconic big cat breeder and attempted killer Joe Exotic is spending his Christmas in Texas jail as he continues to battle health issues

R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence on multiple charges, including coercion and transportation of women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity

The heart-healthy meal will be distributed at FMC, a special prison with administrative security for male inmates with special medical and mental health needs.

Exotic, 59, was diagnosed with prostate cancer last November, though his body was reported to be struggling to heal after radiation.

Disgraced singer R Kelly, currently serving a three-decade sentence in the clink, will dine on fried Cornish chicken, green beans, cornbread dressing, mac & cheese and sweet potato casserole at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Notorious Jeffery Epstein consort Ghislaine Maxwell, who began her 20-year sentence after a dramatic trial earlier this year, will dine on Cornish chickens, stuffed green peppers, garlic mac & cheese, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, buns, cranberry sauce, red velvet cheesecake and fruit.

The disgraced British socialite, who once walked in elite circles of high New York and London society, faces a grim day without decorations or pomp

Fetty Wap sends Christmas to a Brooklyn jail ahead of his January sentencing on serious drug charges after violating his bail conditions

Rapper Fetty Wap, who has yet to face sentencing on a significant drug charge, is spending his Christmas in jail after violating bail conditions.

At the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the 31-year-old will enjoy Cornish spiced chicken, eggplant parmesan, dirty rice, baking beans, green beans, dinner rolls, fruit, pies and juice.

The father of seven and brother of 18 will feast on Cornish spiced chicken, glazed ham, vegetarian stuffed peppers, vegetable lasagna, broccoli, cheese and rice casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn on the cob, cranberry sauce, sandwiches and holiday pies at the Federal Correctional Institute of Seagoville, Texas.

And finally, former Netflix star Jerry Harris, who is also serving 12 years on child pornography-related charges, will also spend his first Christmas behind bars.

At FMC Lexington, Harris will enjoy Cornish glazed chicken—apparently the fowl of the US prison system—sirloin steak, broccoli quiche, baked candied yams, cornbread stuffing, kale, chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls, fruit, and pies.

R. Kelly is served Cornish fried chicken—the fowl of choice for the U.S. prison system this year—in his Chicago jail—sweet potatoes, cornbread dressing, green beans, and mac & cheese

Maxwell’s meal will double as a birthday party. The disgraced socialite will turn 61 on December 25.

In addition to the festive celebrations, the inmates will receive a Christmas themed bag filled with Christmas snacks, puzzles and games to pass the time.

There will also be some institutional activities, including billiards tournaments, chess competitions, musical performances and group bingo. In the Brooklyn prison where Fetty Wap spends the holidays, there is even a talent show for inmates.

Sam Bankman-Fried is led out of a US courthouse in Manhattan after being released on bail following a New York arraignment on Thursday

Stanford security and local police have closed all roads in the area and are checking IDs at Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home in Stanford, California

Meanwhile, in Stanford, California, failed crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is home for the holidays with his parents following his extradition to the US late last week.

SBF promptly rejected life in a Bahamian prison and chose to return to the US before Christmas.

In particular, the food options in Nassau were reportedly not to his liking, as the founder of FTX follows a strict vegan diet and had to call his parents to bring special meals during his short stay.