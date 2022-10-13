Cheating Spanish law student etched answers to exam questions onto his pens

<!–

A mischievous Spanish law student went to great lengths to cheat his exams by etching answers on his pens, his teacher has revealed.

Yolanda de Lucchi, a professor at the University of Malaga, showed the pens she and her colleagues seized during the test.

She showed off the 11 pens, each etched in small letters across the blue biros’ plastic body, in a post on Twitter.

According to Ms. De Lucchi, the pens were confiscated during an exam in Criminal Procedure.

The cunning student was exposed several years ago, but the teacher discovered the offending items while cleaning out her drawer.

She posted on Twitter: ‘Criminal procedure in BIC pens. What an art!

“Cheatsheets aren’t like they used to be.”

A close-up of the pens shows the incredible detail of the list, with small letters filling every available space.

A Twitter user who replied to the teacher claimed to be a friend of the cheating student.

Gonzo said, “Hello Yolanda. I know the author of that wonderful work perfectly. He even authorized me, logically to ignore his name, to show you some more he still has at home.

“The technique the artist used, as he tells me himself, was to replace the graphite lead of a mechanical pencil with a needle, which made it super easy for him to etch the pen.”

Gonzo then showed a number of photos of the biros modified over the years.

De Lucchi said, “That couldn’t happen today.

‘Now students wouldn’t bother to have such a detailed cheat sheet for an exam.

‘They live at the push of a button, because of what happens immediately; that is no longer visible today.’