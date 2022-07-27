Cheapest Sydney petrol: Petrol stations launch HAPPY HOUR for Aussies

Gas stations offer their struggling customers huge happy hour discounts if they are willing to fill up at night.

The Metro service station at St Mary’s in Sydney’s west recently recommended a huge ‘Happy Hour’ special at 10 cents a litre.

The special applies to the station’s entire fuel range, including diesel, when purchased between 9pm and 5am.

It seems to target local traffic and word of mouth as it is only advertised at the pump.

An A4 sign pasted to the side of the bowser reads: ‘Attention customers, we will have happy hour every night between 9pm and 5am, prices of unleaded 91, E10, Premium 98 and diesel by 10 cents per liter will decrease compared to the regular daily price.’

It ended by wishing customers “happy saving” alongside a yellow smiling emoji.

A customer decided to share the word online and help other bargain hunters in their search for cheap gasoline.

But the people were not completely impressed.

“Obviously, fuel companies forgot to let everyone know that because supply and demand isn’t that great, a nighttime fuel can be cheaper because the day never comes. This is the definition of price gouging, how can it be one price if everyone is active and the other if fewer people are on the road,” said one.

While others revealed that Metro gas stations often have the flexibility to offer better prices.

The station already has some of the cheapest petrol in the area

“Our local subway did this until the new owners took them over, but they stopped,” said one woman.

The drop in price means that the cheapest gas at the station costs just $1.59 per liter per night.

The ACCC states that fuel prices at the pump should match those at the fuel monitoring site and warns of discrepancies.

In Western Australia, onsite gas stations can be fined $14,000 for charging a different price.

This comes after savvy shoppers revealed their favorite site to save money on gas.

A little-known website is helping thousands of Australians save money on petrol in real time.

PetrolSpy Australia displays cheap petrol prices in every city in the country, making it easier for customers to determine where the best deal is – the difference is drastic.

Users can search by zip code or type of gas needed before a map shows up showing the best option and how recently it was updated.

PetrolSpy Australia displays cheap petrol prices in every city in the country, making it easier for customers to determine where the best deal is (Pictured: Map of Sydney)

Users can search by zip code or type of petrol required and prices will be adjusted based on entry requirements (Photo: Melbourne map)

The lowest petrol prices are marked in red and the more expensive locations in green.

The maps show several gas stations including Ampol, Caltex, Costco, Coles Express, Woolworths, BP, 7-Eleven, Shell, United, Metro Petroleum and independent servos.

At the moment the cheapest petrol for unleaded91 in Sydney is in Leichhardt at $1.79 per litre, while in Melbourne the cheapest is in Alphington at $1.95 per litre.

To make it even easier to use, the lowest petrol prices are marked in red and the more expensive locations in green (Photo: Map of Brisbane)

It comes as prices of groceries, rent and petrol are rising across the country due to inflation, climate conditions damaging products and international factors (Photo: Map of Adelaide)

In Brisbane, the cheapest is in both Norman Park and Bowen Hills at $1,879 per litre.

Adelaide has cheaper prices all round compared to the eastern states with the lowest price listed as $1.65.

On Facebook, the website has more than 5,200 fans where the winners of the day vouchers are announced.

It’s because the prices of groceries, rent and gasoline are rising across the country due to inflation, climate conditions that damage the products and international factors.