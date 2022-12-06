Wednesday, December 7, 2022
ChatGPT is pretending to be Linux.

written by Jacky
ChatGPT is now pretending to be a Linux machine

ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot currently taking the world by storm, can even simulate a Linux environment.

Powered by OpenAI – the research company launched by Elon Musk and backed by Microsoft – the discovery of his acting credentials was recently made during an open testing phase, allowing anyone to play with it.

