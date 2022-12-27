Chasing victory number 78, Shiffrin takes a huge lead in the first race in GS

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Women’s World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin took a huge lead in the opening giant slalom race Tuesday, setting herself up for her first victory in the discipline in more than a year.

Chasing victory No. 78 of his career, Shiffrin got off to a blistering start at Semmering and gained considerable time on his rivals in the first 15 seconds of the race. The American posted the fastest split times in all but the last section and finished 0.72sec ahead of Slovakia’s Petra Vlhová.

Frenchwoman Tessa Worley and Canadian Valérie Grenier took third and fourth place, respectively, within four hundredths of Vlhová’s time.

“From the first turn I felt really good, I was very strong and dynamic, so I’m super happy with my skiing,” said Shiffrin, who has won two slaloms and one super-G this season.

The results have left her five wins shy of the women’s record for most World Cup wins, set by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin, who was the 2018 Olympic champion, has won 14 giant slaloms in her career, but none since triumphing in Courchevel, France, in December 2021. She has only had one podium finish out of seven giant slaloms so far this calendar year. 2022.

Opening the race in sunny conditions, Shiffrin was flawless, except for the final gates where several others found a faster line.

USA Ski Team coach Magnus Andersson will prepare the gates for the second race on the Panorama course, which was in good condition despite days of mild weather in eastern Austria.

“For me, it’s much better than I expected because of the warm temperatures. The surface is very solid, just a few spots will break a little bit,” Shiffrin said. “For the second race, there will be some tracks. I just have to be very tough and very aggressive.”

Marta Bassino, who leads the discipline’s standings after winning the previous GS, was 0.87 behind, and Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden had 0.96 to make up in the second leg.

Bassino’s Italian teammate Sofia Goggia, who is runner-up to Shiffrin in the overall standings, is not racing at Semmering.

The race is a replacement for the season-opening giant slalom that was canceled at another Austrian resort, Sölden, in October, and is the first of a three-day series, followed by another GS on Wednesday and a night slalom a day. Next.

Shiffrin won all three events when Semmering last hosted races on three consecutive days in December 2016 and the American was on her way to her first overall World Cup title.

