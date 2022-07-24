Charters Towers renovation: Derelict home turned into country cottage as tradie documents on TikTok

A determined renovator’s “crack den” project has turned into a wave of online renovation offers across the country.

Nat Redgrave has been busy renovating a dilapidated house in Charters Towers, Queensland since late June, with the former ‘crack den’ now half way up to uphold its new name: Cottage on Craven.

He explained that the renovation has been hard work, but is already looking at future projects and even receiving requests from rural fans to redecorate their city.

Mr Redgrave is renovating an abandoned house in Charters Towers (above, the front of the house after Mr Redgrave cleared the garden)

Before Mr Regrave started renovating (above) the house was dilapidated, overgrown and outdated

Nat Redgrave (above) said he’s been getting messages to do renovations across Australia since his ‘crack den’ TikTok went viral

I’ve been getting so many messages since my TikTok exploded,” he said.

“They say you have to come through Mount Isa or Innisfail or wherever and fix houses here, but I’m only one person!”

He revealed that the hardest part of the Charters Towers renovation was removing all the old furniture, fixtures, and trash from the house in an exhausting batch of “dump runs.”

Now he is determined to give the old house a ‘new life’.

The side of the Charters Towers house before Mr Redgrave cleared over overgrown plants and weeds

Mr Redgrave and his team of two other workers cleared overgrown greenery from the house to make way for an outdoor space for the whole family

“This has been revived,” said Mr. Redgrave.

“We want to take it from what it was in its previous life to a very cute family home.

“I hope it goes to a family and they can take it and create new memories.

“It hasn’t been lived in for 12 months, so we want to take it and give it a new lease of life.”

So far, he and two other workers have gutted the laundry, bedrooms, living areas, bathroom and kitchen.

Mr Redgrave said he is working hard to give the house a ‘new life’ so that a new family can build a home in ‘beautiful’ Charters Towers

Now they are repairing walls, updating electrical cables and changing windows.

The garden of the house has already been completed with Mr Redgrave’s envisioned ‘white wooden fencing’ which will soon become a reality.

The new fence will display a sign with the official name Cottage on Craven, which is being made by a local blacksmith.

The property’s neighbors, Ellen and Greg, said they are grateful for the renovation.

The kitchen of the abandoned house was crawling with bugs and stale food when Mr Redgrave first arrived

Now Mr Redgrave has cleared all the rubbish in the kitchen and cleaned the cupboards

“They’ve been there for six years and they’re super happy we’re cleaning it up,” said Mr Redgrave.

“They got ready to call the council and say, ‘Something has to be done because the place is an absolute mess’.

“So they were really glad we went in and cleaned it up.”

One thing Redgrave didn’t expect with his newfound popularity online was people criticizing him for being honest about his investment and expected return.

One of the bedrooms (pictured before Mr Redgrave started to renovate) was covered in old furniture, dirt and rubbish and the floor was falling apart

The previously cluttered bedroom has now been cleared of rubbish and Mr Redgrave is working on replacing the windows and floors

‘You know this is my job so I have to make a profit but I also want to give this property a fresh start,’ said Mr Redgrave.

Even with delays caused by Covid, Mr Redgrave is determined that the house will be ready for sale in just seven weeks.

He hopes the new home will better suit families in the ‘beautiful’ Charters Towers area and give the property a chance to ‘breathe new life’.