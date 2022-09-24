Charlotte Ritchie gets into character as she is snapped with a bump while filming Grantchester

She will star in season eight of the British drama series Grantchester, having appeared on the ITV show last season.

And Charlotte Ritchie got stuck filming Friday when she was caught on set with a baby bump, and it looked like a new arrival was at stake for her character.

The 33-year-old actress, who plays Bonnie in the drama, filmed scenes with her husband Reverend Will Davenport, played by Tom Brittney.

The Call The Midwife star was wearing a red two-piece when she was spotted filming on the Cambridgeshire set of the show, consisting of a midi skirt and matching blouse.

Charlotte’s blonde locks placed a supportive hand on the character’s expected bump and were styled in a vintage curl as they fell to her jaw.

She walked alongside co-star Will for the outdoor scenes, who was dressed in his character’s vicar ensemble.

The married couple on the screed appeared in a good mood for the filming, giggling among themselves as the film crew circled.

Tessa Peake-Jones was also seen with the pair wearing a floral ensemble to complete her role as Mrs. C.

And while they filmed some other scenes, Charlotte donned a tartan dress while standing in front of a solo frame — before donning a navy outfit.

The cast could also be seen pushing a stroller for later scenes, raising the question of which newcomer it was.

Charlotte joined the show last season as widow Bonnie, a single mother of a little boy.

And following a growing love story between Bonnie and the town’s vicar, Will, the season finale tied the knot in a surprise ceremony—after Will realized he loved Bonnie during a near-death experience.

The wedding came as a shock to fans, with actor Tom admitting it was difficult to keep the on-screen marriage a secret.

He previously said: tv insider: ‘We had a fake bride and in between scenes I put on my cassock so it looked like I was just leading someone else’s wedding.

Next: “Then we sneak Charlotte into the church, away from the photographers who come to take pictures of us while we’re filming. We had as much secrecy as Marvel.”

Shooting for the show’s eighth series began just four weeks ago, with stars like Kacey Ainsworth also reprising their roles.

And despite Will finally getting his happy ending with Bonnie, the Reverend and his detective buddy, Geordie Keating, aren’t going to have an easy time in the new episodes – e, according to the synopsis for the new series.

ITV’s synopsis reads: ‘Will is the happiest he’s ever been, but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He has always preached the word of a merciful God, but how can he now, when his despair leads him into a dangerous downward spiral?

Geordie has found newfound satisfaction in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted by shocking announcements at work, their happiness is jeopardized.

“While Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel wander, both Will and Geordie find themselves in uncharted, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.”

While there is no official release date yet, fans can expect the new series sometime in 2023.

