Charlotte Rampling, 76, recalls flirting with Russell Crowe, 58, before he became a huge movie star

Charlotte Rampling recalled the time she enjoyed a flirtation with Russell Crowe before he hit the big moment in his acting career.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who rose to fame in Georgy Girl – “a doll that never gets out of trouble” – recalls starring in 1993 with Russell, 58, in the Australian romantic drama series Hammers Over The Anvil.

And still mesmerizing at 76, Charlotte was in the mood for reveal.

At the time, she was married to philandering French musician Jean-Michel Jarre, now 73, while Crowe was in an on-again, off-again relationship with actress Danielle Spencer, who later became his wife.

And speaking to Richard Eden of The Daily Mail, Charlotte said the younger Russell was “a very attractive young man,” explaining that before Crowe, it was now “going big” thanks to movies including 2000’s Gladiator.

She continued, “I had a flirt. You could leave it at that.’

She admitted last year that she had a menage a trois in the 1960s with Bryan Southcombe, later her first husband, and model Randall Laurence, but she had denied it for years because her parents were “quite conventional.”

Speaking about her relationships, she explained to The Guardian: “Well, I did have two boyfriends, which was quite spicy at the time,” she told an interviewer. ‘We were all very young. It was all chop and change. Much was experimental.’

Rampling, the daughter of a colonel, was always known for a close bond with both Bryan Southcombe, her agent and publicist, and model Randall Laurence. But she doggedly dodged the question of how close.

When asked why she had failed to speak to the truth over the years, she replied: “You still had pretty conventional parents and you had to protect them and I didn’t want people in the golf club to think… you have to keep up appearances, don’t you?’

Photos from that time show a carefree Rampling happily posing with both men.

When she became pregnant with her son Barnaby, now a successful filmmaker, she chose to marry Southcombe. Photos from their 1972 wedding day show New Zealand-born Laurence looking on approvingly from the car.

When asked why she chose Southcombe, Rampling told The Guardian: ‘Who knows what life has to offer? But sometimes choices have to be made and I chose Bryan because I got pregnant.

‘And you’ll say, ‘How do you know it was his?’ I’m not going any further. But I chose Bryan and Bryan is Barnaby’s father.”