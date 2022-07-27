Charlotte McKinney shows off her endless legs in a classic white tee and black shorts in Los Angeles

Charlotte McKinney was spotted shopping in the trendy Melrose neighborhood of West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old supermodel put on a leggy show in a timeless look of black shorts and a white t-shirt.

McKinney wore her long, icy blond hair a little off center as she let it fall over her shoulder.

On the spot: Charlotte McKinney was spotted shopping in the trendy Melrose neighborhood of West Hollywood on Tuesday

The Florida native accented her summer outfit with a pair of black backless sandals showing off her bare toes.

Her shorts had a belt and she tucked in her loose crew-neck T-shirt.

The permanent track shielded her eyes in rectangular onyx black sunglasses.

She went for a less-is-more vibe while skipping flashy jewelry and instead opting for a single dainty bracelet.

Legs for days: The 28-year-old supermodel put on a leggy display in a timeless look of black shorts and a white t-shirt

Blonde babe: she wore her long icy blonde hair a little off center as she let it fall over her shoulder

McKinney was carrying a small black leather handbag when she walked into the By Far shoe and handbag store.

Later, she came back from the store with two huge purple shopping bags slung over each of her shoulders.

As she walked back to her car, the bomb was busy with her phone and saw her react to something on the screen.

Shopping spree: She came back from the store with two huge purple shopping bags slung over each of her shoulders

McKinney took to Instagram earlier this month to share a series of images from her summer so far.

She opened the slideshow with a selfie she took in a large mirror with a clear iPhone.

The fashionista wore a straw hat over her golden locks and paired it with a figure-hugging black top.

She completed the look with a white mini skirt, which matched the white trim of her tank top.

Outfit check: McKinney took to Instagram earlier this month to share a summer selfie in a tank top and mini skirt