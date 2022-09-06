Charlotte McKinney flaunts model figure in a tiny bikini as she enjoys fun in the sun in Malibu

<!–

Charlotte McKinney enjoyed Labor Day on the beach in Malibu and kept cool as temperatures soared in Southern California.

The 29-year-old model showed off her enviable figure in a checkered bikini that highlighted her assets.

She cut her blonde hair in a casual and hassle-free updo and shielded her eyes in glamorous shades of black.

The Florida native rocked a pair of gold earrings as she took a dip in the Pacific Ocean.

She looked carefree as she enjoyed the sun and sand as the waves splashed onto her six-foot frame.

Her rectangular glossy onyx black sunglasses gave her a classy glow and matched her elegant aesthetic.

Charlotte, who rose to fame as an Instagram influencer, set her perky chest in her classic triangle top.

She took to Instagram later in the day to share snaps from her beach outing with her 2 million followers.

In the photos, she wore an all-white outfit over her swimsuit as she caught the sun just in time for the golden hour.

The blue-eyed Baywatch star looked radiant as the natural light hit her as she posed in the sand.

She joked in the caption, “Call this my soccer mom watching the beach.”

McKinney wore a white button-up linen shirt tucked into very short belted shorts.

She kept the shirt unbuttoned, teased her bikini underneath and rolled up the sleeves a little.

Her hair was loose and fell down her back as she let the bright locks blow in the summer breeze.

She continued her caption, adding excitedly, “happy Labor Day friends!”