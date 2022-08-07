Charlotte McKinney flaunts her toned legs and taut torso in the Italian sun with her boyfriend

Charlotte McKinney and her boyfriend Nathan Kotechko turned up the heat on Sunday.

The model, 28, and her tattoo artist, 38, spent time poolside and on the beach in Positano, Italy, lazing in the sun and splashing in the waves.

At one point, the model recruited her other half to take sensual photos of her.

She used a tanning bed to create a series of challenging poses while lying on a blue and white striped towel.

The cover model tied her blonde locks in a bun while her heavily tattooed partner snapped the photos with their DSLR.

Charlotte let her hair go as she and Nathan headed for a swim in the ocean.

The artist was seen floating on his back, enjoying the warm waters of the Mediterranean, while his girlfriend swam nearby.

The Baywatch actress launched her modeling career via Instagram.

The Orlando, Florida native dropped out of high school at age 17.

Describing herself as “big boobs curvy” and having a hard time finding an agent, she decided to use the social media platform to share her portfolio.

She is best known for starring in a Carl’s Junior Super Bowl ad in 2015.

Since then, she has modeled for several lines and created paid social media partnerships.

The Italian trip turns out to be a working holiday for the busy influencer.

Recent reports indicate that she was invited to attend the Jennifer Lopez concert for UNICEF in Capri last week.

She has also shared photos of models almost daily during the trip.

Charlotte has tried her hand at stand-up comedy several times.

She decided to give it a try after being encouraged by David Spade, who she co-starred with in Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser.

David, 58, and fellow comedian Whitney Cummings, 39, lined up her lines for her first attempt at comedy, but she’s posted other routines that may have been her own material. Her latest attempt can be seen on her Instagram feed.