Charlotte Hawkins dons black pleated skirt as she records Classic FM show after Queen’s death

Charlotte Hawkins made a solemn impression as she made her first radio appearance on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Dressed all in black, the Good Morning Britain presenter was spotted visiting the Global Radio building in London’s Leicester Square after appearing on her ITV breakfast show earlier in the day with Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid.

Broadcaster Charlotte, 47, who presents Smooth Classics on Sunday’s Seven on Classic FM, wore a pleated black leather skirt and a pair of high heels in the same color.

All in black: Charlotte Hawkins, 47, cut a solemn figure as she recorded her first radio appearance on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday

She wore a black top with a square neckline, with the item showing her back as she entered the building.

The fence star was carrying a white handbag and opted for a subtle look for her makeup with black eyeliner and mascara to match her attire.

On Friday morning, she appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside her co-hosts Ben and Susanna to report on the latest news following the Queen’s death on Thursday.

Solemn: The Good Morning Britain presenter wore a black pleated skirt and a top in the same color with a square neckline

It comes as Britain today mourns the death of its beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the longest reigning royal family died ‘peacefully’ yesterday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of “God Save The Queen” rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of “Long Live The King.”

On screen: On Friday morning she appeared on Good Morning Britain along with co-hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid to report on the latest news following the Queen’s death

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

And as a sign of the Queen’s considerable global influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies, including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Rest in Peace: It comes as Britain today mourns the death of its beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II

Tragedy: Her death sparked an immediate and huge flood of emotions, with thousands of mourners gathering outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday night (pictured)

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now styled along with his wife.