Charlotte Graves shows off baby bump at 36 weeks: Is there a ‘normal’ bump size when pregnant?

A mother pregnant with twins has stunned TikTok users after showing off her baby belly stretched ‘to the max’ after 36 weeks.

Charlotte Graves posted the update on her pregnancy online last week, intending it to be seen by her 300-plus followers as she prepares to deliver the boobs in the coming weeks.

But the American mother’s stomach slap went viral and was viewed by more than nine million people, earning her an additional 20,000 followers.

Busy mum has shown off her baby bump after revealing she was ‘stretched to the limit’

“I’m absolutely stretched to the limit now and so ready for their arrival,” she wrote alongside the video of her stroking her belly.

Most people congratulated the mother on her ability to carry twins – and shared her excitement at their imminent arrival.

“A woman’s body is so amazing that it can hold two babies,” one woman wrote.

While another asked if she was okay and said the babies had to “pay rent”.

Is there such a thing as a ‘normal’ baby bump? The size of the bump also depends on how many babies you have, how your baby is lying, and the amount of amniotic fluid in your uterus. A large bump does not mean a harder labor or pregnancy and all pregnancies and belly sizes are different for every woman – there is no normal. The vast majority of women expecting a large baby will normally give birth vaginally and experience no problems, although increased risks in very large babies include shoulder dystocia (difficulty delivering the baby’s shoulders – usually resolved with a change of posture) and increased bleeding after birth. Those with small bumps can also give birth to larger-than-average babies. Source: Made for moms

‘I know you’re ready to meet them and have your body back! Congratulations on the twins!” added a third.

‘Girl, how are you. I had a baby and it felt like my back was breaking. You’re a queen,’ said another mother.

But some people also have the ability to shower the mother with abuse and comments about her figure.

The mother followed with a photo of herself before the pregnancy and a photo at 37 weeks

These comments led Charlotte to post a photo of her body before she became pregnant with the twins.

‘Cue the snide comments, I don’t care. My body has had three babies in the past two years and I’m proud of myself,” she wrote in her 37-week update.

Charlotte was later diagnosed with preeclampsia and was taken to the hospital to be monitored before doctors scheduled her cesarean section.

She will go under the knife on August 30 and is “more than excited” to meet her two babies.