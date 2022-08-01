Charlotte FC miss out on Aaron Ramsey with former Juventus man set to join French club Nice

MLS side Charlotte FC have been beaten by the signing of Aaron Ramsey as the Welsh international has chosen to join Nice in Ligue 1.

Charlotte, who is in their first season in the MLS, is said to have offered Ramsey a two-year contract that would make him the club’s highest paid player. Sports post reported last week.

However, Ramsey appears to have turned down the chance to join compatriot Gareth Bale in the MLS after terminating his contract with Juventus.

Aaron Ramsey called last week after a disappointing spell in Italy and terminated his contract with Juventus

The midfielder was loaned to Rangers last season, where he started just five league games and missed a crucial penalty in the shootout of the Europa League final vs. Frankfurt.

After that, if Sports post revealed, Ramsey held talks with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri after finding himself redundant.

Ramsey will now join a Nice outfit who finished fifth in Ligue 1 last year and will compete in the Europa Conference League.

After a spotty record of playing time at Juventus, the Wales talisman should be able to get the run of games he craves in the run-up to the World Cup – his country’s first since 1958.

Charlotte, meanwhile, has been competitive in their first season, with eight wins and two draws from 22 games. They are 10th in the Eastern Conference (out of 14 teams) and just three points away from last place in the playoffs.

Ramsey has struggled with injuries throughout his career, including last season at Rangers

With Ramsey opting for a move to France, the club still has room for another Designated Player – the term for expensive, often splashy signings that fall outside the team’s salary cap. Charlotte can now move on to other options to strengthen their team.

“We want to add an attacking midfielder as the third DP, that’s our goal,” sporting director Zoran Krneta told reporters in May.

“But it’s something we’re careful about. We have goals, we talk with goals.’

After the completion of his Nice move, Ramsey looks poised to join Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who undergo a medical examination for the club later this week.