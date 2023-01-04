Charlotte Dawson shows off her incredible three stone weight loss in a red bikini

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Charlotte Dawson showed off her incredible three-stone weight loss on Tuesday when she shared a motivational post with fans.

The reality star, 30, shared a series of flashback images of herself on Instagram following her weight loss, stripping down in a sassy red bikini.

In her post, Charlotte encouraged women to love their “real bodies” and said she was proud of her “tiger stripes and baby bump.”

‘Love my tiger stripes and baby bump’: Charlotte Dawson showed off her incredible three-stone weight loss in a red bikini on Tuesday as she encouraged women to love their ‘real bodies’

She said she was proud of her weight loss and how far she’s come.

“Beltin throwback to this time a year ago… looking back at these pictures to see how far I’ve come and feeling proud,” her lengthy post began.

“And I get so many questions about my stretch marks and do I still have them.

Progress: She said she was proud of her weight loss and how far she’s come. Pictured before her weight loss on far left

“Beltin throwback to this time a year ago… looking back at these pictures to see how far I’ve come and feeling proud,” her lengthy post began

“I love my baby belleh… I’ll never have that perfect smooth tummy I had before my little cherub came along, but I think that’s a fair trade – my gorgeous mini man in exchange for a wrinkle-free belleh.”

“Let’s listen to real women with real bodies – no matter their size.”

The brunette added that she feels better than ever after shedding the pounds.

“I feel like I can take on the world. I feel strong, healthy, fit and fantastic.. what it has done for my mental health is amazing. I really hid behind my belleh (sic).’

She then directed her fans to her own weight loss account if they wanted to lose weight like her.

Slim down: The brunette added that she feels better than ever after shedding the pounds (pictured in September)

It comes after Charlotte showed off her three-stone weight loss in an orange bikini in a series of incredible comparison videos.

She looked sensational in a bright orange bikini top with black straps and matching pants, while looking more glamorous over time.

Along with the impressive photos, Charlotte wrote, ‘Who cares anyway?! Can’t believe this is exactly one year ago today!!

“I am so proud of all of you lovely ladies who have joined my little fitness fambo over the past year and changed your lives just like I did.

Wow! It comes after Charlotte showed off her three-stone weight loss in an orange bikini in a series of incredible comparison videos

“As you all know I had to move some serious wood for health reasons as I was on the verge of developing type 2 diabetes like my father. So I’m super proud of you – and me – for getting healthier.’

Charlotte has previously showcased her 3.5 stone weight loss in a slew of Instagram posts, after deciding to lose weight and rethink her lifestyle when he was diagnosed with diabetes.

She gave birth to her son Noah last January and was diagnosed while pregnant.

But believing this was just a “pregnancy issue,” Charlotte returned to her normal eating habits — before doctors told her she was about to develop type 2 diabetes and need to take insulin.

Charlotte shared that she had to “revise” her diet after the warning, admitting she was “in tears” after the news.