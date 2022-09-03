Charlotte Dawson shares throwback snaps from Rome… taken just hours before her scooter accident

Charlotte Dawson shared a carousel with beautiful snaps from her five-day trip to Rome on Instagram on Saturday.

The photos, which show her exploring the Italian city, were taken hours before the reality star suffered a horrific scooter accident that left her in hospital with facial injuries.

Light of the situation, the Ex On The Beach star, 29, took the caption off the post as she quipped: ‘Before it all went Pete tongue’.

‘Before it all went Pete tong’: Charlotte Dawson, 29, shared some throwback snaps from her outing in Rome earlier this week

The beauty – who is the daughter of the late comedian Les Dawson – wore a green Noughts and Kisses patterned playsuit with a ruffled hem and wrap design.

She paired the number with white sliders and a matching Jacquemus handbag – which retails for over £600.

Charlotte explained her anger at the outfit ruined in the accident, writing to her 1.3 million Instagram followers: ‘Fewmin my gorgeous @naughtsandkisses Playsuit is covered in blood ffs’.

Accident: The photos were taken hours before she suffered facial injuries from a horrific scooter accident

‘Fewmin’: Charlotte joked that the photos were the beginning of the end, writing: ‘Before chazza became more of an attraction than the chuffin colosseum

But before the accident, she posed outside the city’s famous Colosseum, and the TV personality seemed to be in a good mood for the holidays — with her dark brown locks bundled in a high bun, while some hair had been left down to give her to frame the face.

Charlotte added a radiant makeup palette and posed for more photos alongside her fiancé Matt Sarsfield.

While sampling Italian cuisine, she also liked to dine on a meal of pasta and pizza during the day – while the couple enjoyed their five-day vacation, which they took to attend a friend’s wedding abroad.

Stylish: The beauty wore a green Noughts and Kisses patterned playsuit with a ruffled hem and a wrap design

Loved up: She posed outside the city’s famous Coliseum with pre-accident fiancee Matt Sarsfield

yum! She enjoyed Italian cuisine and also enjoyed a meal of pasta and pizza during the day

But referring to the caption, Charlotte joked that the shots were the beginning of the end, writing, “Before chazza became more of an attraction than the chuffin coliseum.

“At least I managed to get some nice shots and eat some sexy food before it all went wrong Pete tong.”

She returned to the UK from Rome on Thursday after the accident left her with a bloodied and bruised face and required hospital treatment.

When she took to Instagram to detail the incident from the night before, the beauty showed herself in the ambulance immediately after the incident with bandages on her face.

Accident: On Instagram on Wednesday, the beauty showed herself with bandages on her face in the ambulance right after the incident

Worrying: After the accident, Charlotte told her followers: ‘While I was in Rome.. I fell off a scooter today while driving around.. I lost control of the scooter, got scared and went up the curb and fell over the handlebars ..’

She also shared a photo of herself in the hospital with a broken lip and bruised nose, and what appeared to be a suture on her chin, indicating it had split open and needed stitches in the accident.

Charlotte told her followers: ‘While I was in Rome.. I fell off a scooter today while driving around.. I lost control of the scooter, got scared and went up the curb and fell over the handlebars..’

‘I’m fine, I’ve been very lucky and can happily go home to my boy.. but wow, it was a scary horrible day 4 for me, Matthew and my friends…. but thank god someone looked down on me.’

Ouch: A confused Charlotte returned to the UK from Rome on Thursday and shared a cuddly photo with Matt as they returned

Just a day later, the star revealed that she had returned home safely and shared a hug photo with Matt.

She told her Instagram Stories: “I’m home, I can’t stop sleeping, but thank you so much for all your nice messages. I woke up and looked like I had 10 rounds in the ring with Tyson Fury!

“It could have been so much worse, I’m terrified. I can’t move my left leg and my ankle hurts. My knee is not good. I had to release myself from the hospital because I couldn’t miss my flight. I had to go back for Noah.

“I need scan results, so I have to go back to the hospital. Why is there always a drama! This is just typical me. Matt was really worried about me. He cried hysterically. I had scans on my head and brain.