Charlotte Dawson reminisces on the time met the Queen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Reality TV star Charlotte Dawson took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to the Queen with an old photo from her meeting with Her Majesty in 2002 in Preston.

Charlotte, 29, the daughter of comedian Les Dawson, posted a sweet photo of herself as a young girl with flowers.

At the bottom of the image was a caption that read ‘Presentation of flowers to Her Majesty II by Miss Charlotte Dawson on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Jubilee to the City of Preston on August 5, 2002.’

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night, news broke around the world that the monarch had passed away at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Sweet tribute: Reality TV star Charlotte Dawson took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to the Queen with a look back at her 2002 meeting with Her Majesty in Preston

And thousands of obeisances have been made since Her Majesty’s death, and Charlotte was one of them.

She captioned the sweet Instagram post “I have the right photo in storage with all my dad’s memorabilia. I have to dig it out because I have to frame it and tell Noah how wonderful Her Majesty Our Queen Elizabeth II was.”

‘I feel so honored and proud to have been able to give her flowers. I was so nervous and my mother tried to get me to take my braid out of my hair, but I said no, I think the Queen will like it.’

“She was so sweet that I immediately felt calm… this is such a great loss to our country, it really won’t be the same.”

Queen: It comes after news broke around the world just after 6:30pm on Thursday night that the monarch has passed away at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years

The mother-of-one started her trip down memory lane by initially sharing a black and white photo of her late father Les on her Instagram story.

Where you could see the comedian shaking hands with Britain’s longest serving monarch prior to his death in 1993.

Charlotte, who was less than a year old when her father died, captioned the image: “This photo is simply amazing of my father and Her Majesty the Queen.”

And went on to say, “I’m sure he’ll make you laugh up there.”

According to the mirrorCharlotte also revealed that she demanded a reward from her mother for meeting the monarch.

The TV star recalled telling her mother, “If you want me to do this, I want a phone.”

“Because all my friends got these big, beautiful brick phones with the big wire out.”

And continued the funny story with ‘so she gave me a phone so I could meet the queen. I still have that picture, it’s hilarious. You see the colored braid from Marbella!’