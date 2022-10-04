Charlotte Dawson looks amazing in a black swimsuit as she celebrates her birthday in Cumbria

<!–

Charlotte Dawson showed off her incredible figure in a black and white bathing suit as she celebrated her birthday on Monday at a lavish spa town in Windermere.

The Ex on the Beach star, who has lost a 3.5 stone impression, looked amazing in one piece as she posed on a balcony with her 19-month-old son Noah.

The beauty celebrated her 30th birthday with her family at the Lakes Hotel and Spa as she turned up the heat and donned a sheer black robe with feathers.

The mother-of-one was all smiles as she shaped her dark brown locks into luxurious waves and boasted a radiant palette of makeup.

Charlotte added a dazzling white birthday hat to her look as she posed next to a white balloon, cupcakes and champagne.

The star also shared a look back at celebrating her big day two years ago while pregnant with her son.

She wrote on the post: ‘Had the best birthday in my favorite place. So special to be here with Noah swipe to see me here 2 years ago preggo with cherub in my belle in the exact same place in the same outfit on my birthday.

“Huge thanks to the fantastic @lakeshotelandspa who made it extra special for me.

“Honestly overwhelmed with all the stories, messages from all of you, will try to get back to you in the coming days.”

The celebrations didn’t stop there when Charlotte shared a second post on her Instagram account that looked fabulous in an all-white ensemble.

The reality star shone in silk pajamas that were fringed with feathers and elevated her body in coordinated sky-high heels.

Charlotte posed in her new kitchen next to large glowing letters spelling Dawsy 30 and decorated with pictures and silver and gold balloons.

She held up a large white cake covered in icing flowers and feathers as she posed for the decorations.

The beauty beamed as she posed with her son Noah who coordinated with his mom in white pants and a T-shirt that read, “Happy 30th birthday mama.”

She wrote to the photo gallery: ‘Chazza is chuffin 30. Canny believes I’ve made it, but before she’s..using the most extra birthday lineup ever in our new home!!!

“Thank you so much for all the love and messages, I love you all so much and grateful for each and every one of you.”

Adorable: The beauty beamed as she posed with her son Noah who coordinated with his mom in white pants and a T-shirt that read, “Happy 30th Birthday Mommy”