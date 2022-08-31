Charlotte Dawson is rushed to hospital by ambulance in Rome after a scooter accident

<!–

Charlotte Dawson has been rushed to hospital in Rome, Italy.

The Ex On The Beach star, 29, took to Instagram on Wednesday night where she revealed she had been taken to the emergency room by ambulance after a scooter accident.

Charlotte – who is the daughter of the late comedian Les Dawson – posted two photos, which showed her bloodied and bruised face and explained that she had been thrown over the handlebars of her scooter.

Reality star Celebs Go Dating was on holiday in Rome with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield when the accident happened.

Charlotte – who took off from Manchester airport on Sunday for her five-day trip to attend a friends wedding in Italy – showed herself with bandages on her face in the ambulance right after the accident happened.

She also shared a photo of herself in hospital with a broken lip and bruised nose, and what appeared to be a suture on her chin, indicating it had split open in the accident/

Charlotte told her followers: “While I was in Rome.. I fell off a scooter today while driving around.. I lost control of the scooter, got scared, went up the curb and fell over the handlebars..

‘I’m fine, I’ve been very lucky and can happily go home to my boy.. but wow, it was a scary horrible day 4 for me, Matthew and my friends…. but thank God someone looked down on me.’

The reality star reposted an image to her Instagram story, adding, “Scary day, I’m fine, thank goodness. I’m very lucky.

Charlotte’s mother Tracy commented, “Travel home safely,” while Bianca Gascoigne added, “Oh no. You poor sausage. Send healing love bubble.’