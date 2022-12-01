Charlotte Dawson continues to show off her incredible weight loss as she performs in panto

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She recently showed off some incredible before and after photos since “dropping three bricks.”

Now Charlotte Dawson, 29, is once again showing off her slimmed-down figure, dressing up as Cinderella’s stepmother as she performs in a pantomime performance.

The Ex On The Beach star, 29, is doing a series of stage performances at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and looked stunning in a shiny, floor-length dress ahead of her show.

Slim: Charlotte Dawson, 29, shows off her slimmed figure dressed as Cinderella’s stepmother while performing in a pantomime performance

Charlotte put on a beige dress with diamonds adorning her breasts and lines down to the hem.

She tucked her arms into a pair of shiny, glittery sleeves that adorned her arms.

With a matching pair of see-through shoes with lots of diamonds, Charlotte added some height to her body.

The diamonds didn’t stop there, as she paired it with a standout choker necklace.

Glamour: The Ex On The Beach star, 29, is doing a series of stage performances at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and looked stunning in a shimmery floor-length dress ahead of her show

Her dark brown locks were worn in perfect Hollywood curls and she wore them on one side.

Charlotte wore her signature full face of makeup and finished off with a bold red lip before taking the stage to perform.

Her appearance comes after she shared a before and after “dropping three bricks.”

She posed up a storm for a mirror selfie posted to Instagram on Wednesday, wearing a cut-out red halterneck swimsuit as she told fans she’s so much more “comfortable in my own skin.”

Perform: Charlotte donned a beige dress with diamonds adorning her breasts and in lines down to the hem, putting on a glamorous display

Charlotte showed off her previous figure wearing a strappy bikini in the same color, with no makeup as she pinned her dark locks up in a bun.

The reality star told her followers she’s more “confident” since she’s shredded the weight and is “in thigh-slapping shape.”

Charlotte wrote alongside the snaps, “Omg!! Where did the belle go?! IT’S BEHIND YOU! Oh no it’s not!! (sic)

“Sorry I’m in Panto mode but god damn that beltin Belleh is well and truly blasted!! (sic)

“I like my confidence wearing a bikini way back before I got rid of all that wood, but I have to say I feel SO much more comfortable in my skin — and in my clothes — since I dropped 3 Stone and got into a thigh-slacking form came.” (sic)

Amazing: Charlotte’s look comes after she showed off her incredible figure when she shared a before and after post on Instagram since ‘dropping 3 bricks’ last week

Looking good: The Ex On The Beach star, 29, told fans she’s more “comfortable in my own skin” since she’s been shredding the weight and “getting into thigh-slapping shape”

Charlotte went on to tell her followers that “it doesn’t get any easier” to lose weight with Christmas just around the corner.

She continued: “Taking the first step is the hardest I know and with Christmas coming up and all that wonderful food and drink, it’s not going to get any easier. (sic)

That’s why we’re having a crazy sale on BLACK FRIDAY for my fabulous Belleh Blaster subscription!!! So if you want to see less of your chunkeh but funkeh belleh, then you know what to do. (sic)

She wrote alongside the snaps, “Love my confidence wearing a bikini even before I lost all that wood but I have to say I feel SO much more comfortable in my own skin”

“Just click the chuffin link in my bio and sign up for a plan that basically dances around your purse, gets all sweaty and sex plus a yummy diet plan that actually works. Best plan evvva’. (sic)

Charlotte has previously showcased her 3.5 stone weight loss in a slew of Instagram posts, after deciding to lose weight and overhaul her lifestyle when she was diagnosed with diabetes.

She gave birth to her son Noah in January 2021 and was diagnosed during pregnancy.