Charlotte Crosby shows off her weight loss following a 63-day fitness challenge, after revealing she has suffered body image issues since giving birth.

Charlotte Crosby has shown off her weight loss following a 63-day fitness challenge, after admitting she has struggled with body image issues since giving birth.

The former Geordie Shore star, 33, welcomed her first child, named Alba Jean, with her fiancé Jake Anders in October 2022.

Charlotte has been focusing on her fitness journey since giving birth and launched an app called Blitz and Burn to help people lose weight.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Charlotte shared fitness updates while posing in the mirror in a tight-fitting leopard-print gym outfit.

“Getting ready for the last day of my 63 day lightning challenge,” she captioned the post. ‘It has been emotional! 9 weeks done and dusted! and feel amazing @blitzandburn.’

Charlotte has been focusing on her fitness journey since giving birth, starting an app called Blitz and Burn to help with weight loss (seen in December).

Charlotte has admitted she was motivated to get fit after the weight she gained during pregnancy made her feel ashamed of her body.

“I’m actually embarrassed by how unfit and fit I am,” she previously shared.

“I feel like I should have tried to keep it up throughout my pregnancy, but my pregnancy was absolutely HORRIBLE.”

Earlier this month, Charlotte decided to jump on the ice bath wellness trend bandwagon in the middle of her fitness journey as she attempted her first cold bath.

He struggled to remain calm and composed as he entered the ice bath in the pouring Manchester rain and immediately began screaming.

Visiting her friend Adam Frisby, founder of online clothing company In The Style, Charlotte was convinced to try his ice bath.

Stepping into the bathtub, with both legs at the same time, the star began to pant uncontrollably as she struggled to regulate her breathing.

Charlotte Crosby, 33, suffered an embarrassing accident while screaming during her first ice bath in the pouring rain as her friend Adam Frisby filmed the clip for Instagram on Tuesday.

Captioning the video, ‘How not to do your first ice bath with Charlotte Crosby’, Adam tried to convince his friend to put her shoulders under the freezing water.

However, Charlotte protested: ‘No, this is all I can do. It’s a real response from my body.’

When asked how she enjoyed her first time, Charlotte shivered and replied: “It’s so good” and reluctantly nodded that she would do it again.

On her Instagram Story after the bath, Charlotte joked: “I really thought that, you know, I see all these people getting into ice baths, they look so glamorous, they look so beautiful.”

“That was not my experience.”

Fans were left in hysterics as they took to the comments section to share their support for Charlotte.

One wrote: “OMG I’m crying,” while another added “The moment we’ve all been waiting for.”

When the reality star started howling and screaming, he confessed: ‘It’s coming out!’

The reality star appeared hesitant as she approached the edge of the ice bath in the pouring rain.

Defending her reaction, the star also wrote: ‘Listen I might look like Vicky Pollard but I was in this icy hell for 4 minutes! I think it’s very good!’

Another supportive fan added: “I actually think she did really well on her first try, I just need to learn by breathing, well done.”

Meanwhile, Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan wrote: ‘HAHAHAAH CRYING!!!!’

It comes after Charlotte slammed her Geordie Shore co-stars last month after quitting the reality series last year following a furious row.

He left the show during the filming of season 24 after arguing with Marnie Simpson over a high chair.

The couple has since unfollowed each other on social media and reportedly haven’t spoken since things got heated.

Charlotte broke her silence and wrote: “Hello everyone. I just wanted to pop in to thank you for all the nice messages I’ve received over the last 24 hours. They have meant a lot.

‘I haven’t had the chance to watch the new episodes of Geordie Shore, but I don’t think I will. I really had no idea about the conversations the Friends were having behind my back.’

She continued: ‘Last year, while I was filming, I had just had a baby, lost my beloved nana and was trying to be by my mother’s side during her cancer diagnosis.

It comes after Charlotte slammed her Geordie Shore co-stars last month after quitting the reality series last year, following a furious row with Marnie Simpson (pictured together in 2019).

Breaking her silence, Charlotte accused her friends of talking ‘behind my back’

“I know many of you are already fully aware of the emotional rollercoaster we went through as a family that year, so it makes me a little sad to have to bring this up in an attempt to try to defend myself.”

Charlotte admitted she was still “hurt” and was trying to “move on” after the row.

She said: “I was hoping to be really strong when the show aired and try to ignore it like it didn’t bother me, but I’m hurt and I can’t seem to get rid of it.”

‘However, life is too short to argue. I’m going to count my blessings, cherish my loved ones, and move forward with my head held high. I love them all.’