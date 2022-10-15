Charlotte Crosby gives birth! | Daily Mail Online

Charlotte Crosby has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The former Geordie Shore star, 32, welcomed a girl via cesarean section on Friday.

Charlotte’s dad Gary shared the exciting news on Twitter, writing: ‘So officially a grandpa! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family. ‘

The star has not yet announced the news on her own social media.

Charlotte announced that she was expecting her first child in May with beau Jake, whom she has been dating for a year.

The star decided to try to have a baby in December 2021, not long after the couple started their relationship.

The couple then decided to stop trying, realizing that it was soon in their romance to welcome a child, and bought ovulation sticks to avoid having sex on her fertile days.

But in February, on Valentine’s Day, Charlotte thought it odd when she wasn’t in the mood to drink or have sex during a surprisingly romantic getaway to a swanky London hotel. Then she realized she was pregnant.

Charlotte revealed the happy news on YouTube in May when she shared a clip of the moment she found out while in a bathroom.

The reality star captured herself looking at her test result for the first time, which was positive in the emotional video.

The new mother looked completely stunned as she stood in her bathroom and put her hand over her mouth.

In the clip, Charlotte was seen pacing before calling her boyfriend Jake to enter the room, who looked completely surprised.

She captioned the post: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine is here, it’s mine (and Jake’s) and I couldn’t be happier to share it with all of you.. “I’m having a baby.”

After a baby scan during an outing in Dubai, the influencer said she was “nervous” after her ectopic pregnancy in 2016 – after falling pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Gaz Beadle.

For her gender reveal party, Charlotte and Jake threw a lavish party in the rooftop bar of the Vermont Hotel in Newcastle.

She spared no expense, with the venue boasting a delicious-looking donut wall and gender prediction board.

Charlotte revealed her baby’s gender by enlisting the help of a skywriter to draw a heart in the sky.

Later it flew back to draw the letter ‘G’ in water vapor in the clear blue sky.

When the letter became clear, pink confetti was fired from a cannon over Charlotte, Jake and their friends.

The influencer has shared some beautiful snaps showing her growing belly during her pregnancy, including some bikini photos.

In August, she revealed she plans to welcome her baby by cesarean section during a natural delivery, as her ectopic pregnancy has given her PTSD.

The reality star told new! magazine: “I was never really keen on pushing a baby out of my vagina. I’m too scared of a natural birth.

“There’s always been something scary about me and when I had the ectopic pregnancy [in 2016] it scared me even more.

“Because I went through that horrible time when I almost died, I know how things can go horribly wrong.”