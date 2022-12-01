Charlotte Church WINS battle to open green retreat

Charlotte Church WINS planning battle to open green wellness retreat in £1.5million mansion once owned by Laura Ashley – which the singer is transforming into a space to help people ‘reconnect with nature’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Singer Charlotte Church has won a battle with planning chiefs to open her green wellness retreat – after warnings, it would cause dangerous traffic chaos on quiet country lanes.

The 36-year-old star splashed out on the £1.5 million on a mansion once owned by modeling legend Laura Ashley.

She aims to transform it into a wellness haven to help people “reconnect with themselves and the natural world” – and her work has been followed by TV crews.

Officials have raised concerns about the safety of her plans for the 47-acre luxury estate as it could cause traffic in the Welsh countryside.

Charlotte Church paid £1.5 million for the mansion once owned by modeling legend Laura Ashley and spent a further £500,000 renovating the dilapidated property, pictured

Charlotte Church has won a battle with planning chiefs to open her green wellness retreat

The TV crew followed Mrs. Church as she renovated the property

Powys County Council Motorways Department warns there is an ‘unacceptable risk’ to motorists on the narrow lane.

But planners allowed for change of the Rhydoldog House mansion from a residential home to a wellness and healing retreat.

Her proposals include converting part of the barn into an artist’s studio and storing and installing solar panels for green energy.

According to planning documents, Ms Church wants to create “a system of non-hierarchical participatory democracy” in the property.

Ultimately, she wants it to be a “zero-emission, off-grid” venue offering spiritual healing practices such as sound ceremonies and forest baths.

Senior planning officer Kate Bowen of the local Rhayader Town Council still objected to the plan.

Ms Bowen explained that road widening and construction of passing lanes were part of the proposal – and motorway principals withdrew their objections.

Cllr Huw Williams said: ‘We need to ask some questions on behalf of the City Council who are concerned about the highways.

The singer has faced a lengthy battle with the council over plans for her palatial home

Her makeover was in the Discovery+ series Charlotte Church’s Dream Build

“You (Kate Bowen) do mention that the objections could not be accepted – is there a highway officer available to reassure us as a committee, that is the case.”

He wanted an explanation of how the traffic problems were ‘overcome’.

Alastair Knox, motorway network manager, said: ‘Because the number of movements is not significantly increasing, we feel we cannot make an argument on appeal that they should improve visibility at the intersection.’

The Voice of an Angel child star put on a helmet to start building.

Her makeover was in the Discovery+ series Charlotte Church’s Dream Build.

The show has guided and documented Charlotte, her construction team, and her family’s journey as they transform Rhydoldog House into The Dreaming wellness retreat.

The retreat is now taking online bookings for 2023 – although it was due to open in the summer of 2022, this deadline has passed due to a tricky sewage situation.

The retreat is now taking online bookings for 2023 – although it was due to open in the summer of 2022 but this deadline has passed due to a tricky sewage situation

Ms Church had hoped to open the wellness center to bookings last summer but had to postpone things due to plumbing problems

Mrs. Church, pictured, hopes to welcome visitors to the 47-acre luxury estate next year

The beautiful Rhydoldog House has seven bedrooms over three floors with stunning views of the Welsh countryside.

There is a 200 year old barn which will be converted into a large function room for meetings and events along with guest houses.

Llinos Hallett, of Asbri Planning Limited, has submitted a planning statement on behalf of the mother of three.

The statement read: ‘The client’s brief calls for a wellness and healing retreat utilizing the remote rural location of the site.

‘The client is committed to restoring both the buildings and the sensitive landscape environment, increasing biodiversity and preserving and celebrating the home’s history; particularly with regard to past ownership by the Laura Ashley family.

‘There is an ambition to make the site climate neutral and a number of renewable technologies will be installed on the site.’