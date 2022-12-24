Charlotte Church dons a deep green dress as she stars in The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special

Charlotte Church looked incredible as she filmed The Chase’s star-studded Celebrity Christmas Special ahead of its Sunday airing.

The singer, 36, flashed her plunging neckline in a plunging green dress with multicolored prints and elbow-length sleeves.

Danny O’Carroll, Sair Khan and Dr. Zoe Williams also featured in the episode, while The Chasers pulled out all the stops with their elaborate costumes.

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace all looked unrecognizable in Alice In Wonderland inspired outfits.

The Chase will show the celebrity contestants the thrilling ITV quiz show in a festive special set that airs at 5pm on Christmas Day.

This will be followed by a second festive episode on Boxing Day at 6 p.m. and a bloopers special on New Year’s Eve.

It comes after Charlotte described the birth of her third child and how her planned holistic forestry work was interrupted in August 2020.

Happy: She seemed to be in good spirits during the episode

The star appeared on Loose Women earlier this month where she got candid about her birth experience of her daughter Freda, two.

Charlotte welcomed her youngest daughter with husband Jonathan Powell, and also shares Ruby and Dexter with ex Gavin Henson.

The star, who is open about her interest in spirituality, revealed she originally planned to give birth in a forest – with a birthing pool set up, surrounded by candles and nature.

However, her plans were derailed by the arrival of rainy weather and loud golfers playing on a nearby course.

Having fun: Danny O’Carroll also appeared in the episode (pictured, left)

Oh no! Bradley (right) flinched at one point, but it’s unclear why

Brilliant: Sair Khan put on a festive display wearing a Santa Claus headband

Charlotte said: ‘I worked in the trees overnight, it was beautiful at the end of August.

“It looked like a Baz Luhrmann movie set. There were candles everywhere and many of my friends had made flags.

‘Then it started to drizzle in the morning. I live near a golf course and I could hear the golfers starting, and I started getting vocal myself. So I went in and had her on the bathroom floor!’

Unbelievable: The Chasers pulled out all the stops with their elaborate costumes (Paul Sinha, left, and Shaun Wallace, right)

Gang: Charlotte, Danny, Bradley, Dr. Zoe and Sair (LR) posed for a group photo

Hilarious: Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett (left) and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis (right) are pictured in their Alice In Wonderland inspired outfits

Charlotte previously told about Freda’s chaotic birth Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever podcast.

She explained, “I ended up screaming my ass off in the bathroom.”

Speaking on the podcast, she explained, “Last time I gave birth, I tried to do it in a wooded area but ended up screaming on a bathroom floor.

“I had it all mapped out, it was so beautiful, I had the birthing pool outside among the trees, had a cute garland my friends made for me. And then I slashed at me on the floor, on all fours, screaming my ass off.

“So yeah, not quite the super duper holistic, organic, and zen birth I had planned,” she joked.

It’s not the first time she’s described her experience of giving birth, which came more than a decade after her first two deliveries.