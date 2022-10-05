Charlize Theron shows off her sculpted legs in a pair of shorts while stepping out in West Hollywood

<!–

Charlize Theron was spotted having lunch at the San Vicente Bungalows with a friend in West Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old performer cut a seriously stylish figure in a toned-down outfit as she left the celebrity hot spot and prepared to drive off.

The actress’ outing took place just a few weeks before the premiere of her upcoming streaming feature The School For Good And Evil.

Theron wore a white button-up shirt and a matching pair of sneakers during her outing.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star contrasted her outerwear with a low-cut black top and a matching set of dark shorts.

The South African native wore stylish sunglasses and various jewelry.

Her beautiful dark brown hair was cropped short and fell to her shoulders.

Theron is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming feature, The School For Good And Evil.

The film is based on Soman Chainani’s novel of the same name, which was published in 2013.

The film revolves around a pair of best friends who are kidnapped and taken to the magical institution of the same name.

After the couple’s fortunes change, they must find a way to return home while keeping their friendship intact.

Theron currently plays Lady Lesso, the dean of the School of Evil.

The Academy Award-winning artist joined the cast of the project last August along with Kerry Washington.

Other performers to appear in the Paul Feig-directed feature film include Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne and Cate Blanchett.

Development of the feature began in the early 2010s and the filmmaker signed on to lead the project in 2020.

Shooting started in Ireland last April and production continued until July, when the film crew was done.

The film was set to release earlier in September, though the release date has been pushed back several times.

The School for Good and Evil is currently premiering on Netflix on October 19.