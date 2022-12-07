Charlize Theron says Kim Kardashian has the power to ‘get way more off the ground’ than Meryl Streep

She is one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood.

But Charlize Theron believes Kim Kardashian has the power to “get a lot more off the ground” than not just her, but action icon Meryl Streep.

In an interview with The Hollywood ReporterTheron, 47, claimed she had less influence in the entertainment industry now that reality television dominates the showbiz world.

She even admitted to being an avid follower of the social media sensation.

“The market is really different today, and the fame that worked 20 years ago, the fame that was cash in the bank, is different now,” she told the publication when asked about a recent comment she made about less money to make things. nowadays than before.

“We live in a reality TV age, and God knows I love reality TV. So the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents — and not in a negative way because I watch everything she does — has far more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest working actresses, does. And that’s just the truth.

“They have very different skills, but if you were Kim Kardashian, you’d probably get off the ground a lot more.”

While Kim’s career revolves around social media and Charlize is an actress, Kim currently blows Charlize out of the water when it comes to the number of followers on Instagram.

Kim currently has 334 million followers on Instagram, while the Sweet November actress only has 7.1 million people following her.

Recalling her rise to fame, Charlize described what it was like to appear on billboards promoting her film 2 Days in the Valley in her underwear after appearing as an extra in Children of the Corn III.

‘It was a lot. I remember standing on Sunset Boulevard, like, “Oh my God.” And the way I was raised was very body positive, so it wasn’t so much, “Oh, I wear lingerie.” I didn’t make the connection until much later on how wrong that was. It was more just overwhelming, like, “Holy s**t, I’m working with Danny Aiello and Glenne Headly.”

“I was ready to do a lot more Children of the Corn IIIs. But then the other thing happened, which is you have something that works, and then every audition is like, “We just want you to do that.”‘

But Charlize was determined not to play any more roles in her lingerie.

When asked what led her to turn down similar roles in the future, she said, “Really. We’re having this conversation about opportunity right now, and it’s a really tricky thing to have, but I think actors instinctively know that they want to challenge themselves and play things outside of who they are. I don’t think you build a career by playing yourself.

Luke Evans just said something great about this. He basically said, “I wouldn’t have a career if all I did was play gay.” And I know it’s his personal story, and other people will have their own stories, and I’m not a minority so I don’t have a place to say this, but for me at the time it was a sense of, ‘I don’t know’ I don’t want to wear white lingerie anymore, I want to do something completely different.”

Her manager at the time didn’t believe she would consider turning down the roles, but Charlize was determined to break out of that mold.

“I had a manager at the time who was like, ‘You’ve got an offer to do Naked Gun and a Half II’ or something, and I was like, ‘Yeah, no, I don’t want to do that.’ He was all, “You’ll never work again. Who do you think you are?” And I was like, “You’re right. I’m nobody. But something tells me not to do that.”

“And I like those movies, but I didn’t want to have to go home in four years to manage my mom’s construction company. I was constantly thinking, “How do I make sure this stays that way?” And if you keep surprising your audience, you might get the job.’

Charlize’s perseverance clearly paid off, with the actress winning an Oscar for her role in the 2003 film Monster.