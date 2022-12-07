Charlize Theron says Anya Taylor-Joy did not call her up to discuss playing her character in Mad Max

Charlize Theron has talked about the new Mad Max prequel.

Her phone didn’t ring: Charlize Theron is talking about the new Mad Max prequel. The 47-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter that 26-year-old Anya Taylor-Joy – who plays Theron’s character Imperator Furiosa in a prequel – has not contacted her about the role.

Theron did it first: Mel Gibson starred in the first Mad Max movie. Charlize was in the first female lead in Mad Max. Now Taylor-Joy is playing her Mad Max: Fury Road character in the upcoming prequel, Furiosa

Theron was asked if Anya had called her and the vet said no. ‘No, but I get that. It’s always difficult,” Theron said.

Taylor-Joy will play her Mad Max: Fury Road character in the upcoming Furiosa.

“Who wants to pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this without you.’ Nobody wants to do that. So I totally get that,” Theron said.

She also talked about director George Miller’s prequel that she said she didn’t trust in 2020.

Charlize now says she “loves” the director.

‘I love George. I know I will talk to him again. I think it was just too hard,” she said adding that she is not mad at him.

And she approved of Anya.

“One of the greatest damn actresses picks up on something I only imagined,” she said.

And making Mad Max was “difficult,” she added.

“I’ve never done anything that required such stamina, and I don’t think I ever will [again],’ she remarked.

“I don’t know what the production of the prequel was like, but I want to believe it was less. And I hate to say this because I never want to encourage young actors or storytellers to believe that they need trauma or sacrifice because I really don’t believe you do but there’s a little bit about the circumstances around that movie that I think gave it the magic.’

She added, “It doesn’t mean it always has to be that way, but I do think that the lightning in a bottle that you’re always trying to catch somehow happened in that movie.” But man, it was bloody hard.’

Also in her HR interview, she said she believes Kim Kardashian has the power to “get a lot more off the ground” than not just her, but action icon Meryl Streep.

In an interview with The Hollywood ReporterTheron claimed she had less influence in the entertainment industry now that reality television dominates the showbiz world.

She even admitted to being an avid follower of the social media sensation.

“The market is really different today, and the fame that worked 20 years ago, the fame that was cash in the bank, is different now,” she told the publication when asked about a recent comment she made about less money to make things. nowadays than before.

“We live in a reality TV age, and God knows I love reality TV. So the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents — and not in a negative way because I watch everything she does — has far more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest working actresses, does. And that’s just the truth.

“They have very different skills, but if you were Kim Kardashian, you’d probably get off the ground a lot more.”

While Kim’s career revolves around social media and Charlize is an actress, Kim currently blows Charlize out of the water when it comes to the number of followers on Instagram.

Kim currently has 334 million followers on Instagram, while the Sweet November actress only has 7.1 million people following her.

‘It was more just overwhelming’: Charlize recalled what it was like to suddenly go from an extra on Children of the Corn III to billboards for her movie 2 Days in the Valley in her underwear

‘I don’t want to be in white lingerie anymore’: Theron portrayed in the 1996 movie 2 Days in the Valley

Recalling her rise to fame, Charlize described what it was like to appear on billboards promoting her film 2 Days in the Valley in her underwear after appearing as an extra in Children of the Corn III.

‘It was a lot. I remember standing on Sunset Boulevard, like, “Oh my God.” And the way I was raised was very body positive, so it wasn’t so much, “Oh, I wear lingerie.”

“I didn’t make the connection until much later on how wrong that was. It was more just overwhelming, like, “Holy s**t, I’m working with Danny Aiello and Glenne Headly.”

“I was ready to do a lot more Children of the Corn IIIs. But then the other thing happened, which is you have something that works, and then every audition is like, “We just want you to do that.”‘

But Charlize was determined not to play any more roles in her lingerie.

When asked what led her to turn down similar roles in the future, she said, “Really. We’re having this conversation about opportunity right now, and it’s a really tricky thing to have, but I think actors instinctively know that they want to challenge themselves and play things outside of who they are.

“I don’t think you build a career by playing yourself.”