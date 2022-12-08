Charlize Theron honored at Women in Entertainment gala

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlize Theron is seeing more women in power roles in the film industry for once.

“Women are tearing down the whole… building,” Theron said after receiving the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award Wednesday in Los Angeles at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. The Oscar winner received the award from her friend Seth Rogen for excelling in pioneering and philanthropic work in Hollywood.

Theron praised women leaders who have paved the way as heads of studio departments, directors, producers, and those who have created their own production companies. She said women should lean on each other as resources to amplify their voices.

“I want us to hold each other accountable, use each other as resources and push each other to keep using our voices and platforms for something bigger than ourselves,” Theron said. The actor said she is inspired by young people through her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, an organization dedicated to making a difference for people in South Africa.

“In the face of what we would consider adversity or concrete ceilings, they see opportunity and space for change, growth and inclusion,” Theron said.

Past accolades include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston, and Barbra Streisand.

In a heartfelt speech, Rogen called Theron the most impressive person he has known. He then joked about how he is physically intimidated into working with Theron on a project because “she kills people in every movie she makes.”

Rogen’s joke elicited a collective laugh from the audience. The actor provided more comic relief when he jokingly took a jab at an absent Kim Kardashian, who was a scheduled presenter at the event.

“I’ve seen every episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” I know she doesn’t do anything more important than this,” Rogen said as the audience laughed and applauded. He added, “She’s never done anything more important than this.”

Theron praised the work of Issa Rae, who was previously honored with the Equity in Entertainment Award, which recognized her for amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry.

Yvonne Orji, who presented Rae with the award, called her a unique visionary and a “risk taker.” She credited Rae with creating opportunity for people of color and showcasing the beauty of South Los Angeles for five seasons of her HBO series “Insecure,” which ended in 2021.

“What stands out to me most is her unwavering support for the marginalized, her extreme selflessness, her stubborn belief that anyone can win,” said Orji, who starred in “Insecure”.

Rae said part of her success is due to “operating from a scared place.”

“It makes you impatient about what you want to happen,” she said. “It makes you fearless of the things you normally fear.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monae, Margot Robbie, Addison Rae and Gracie Abrams presented scholarships as part of THR’s Women in Entertainment mentorship program.

Approximately $1 million in college scholarships was awarded to female high school students from underserved Los Angeles communities. The high school students will also be paired with top-level female entertainment executives, lawyers and agents.

Members of the incoming mentee class of 2023 also received new Apple Mac Book Air laptops, which were provided by the Edie Wasserman Women in Hollywood Fund.