Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman try to beat the heat as they film scenes for The Old Guard 2 in Rome

Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman looked ready for action as they filmed scenes for The Old Guard 2 in Rome on Saturday.

Charlize, 47, was dressed in her character Andy’s signature black, with her muscular arms in a tank top and strong legs in figure-hugging skinny jeans.

The Oscar winner’s hair was also dyed black and styled in a mullet.

Uma, 52, was dressed in a khaki three-quarter sleeve jacket and matching calf-length trousers.

The Kill Bill star wore combat-style brown leather laces.

The hair team styled the Suspicion star’s blonde locks in twisted locks that were pulled back into a bun.

The production team turned out to be dealing with a large crowd gathered at the outdoor location.

During downtime, Charlize stayed close to her daughters Jackson, August 10 and 7.

Temperatures reached 87 degrees in the Eternal City on Saturday, with a humidity of 57 percent.

A production assistant was seen holding an umbrella to protect the single mother and her children from the blazing sun.

Uma seemed to sense the heat just as well as she tried to appear calm and composed on the crowded set.

It’s unclear what the plot is, or what role the Hollywood Stargirl actress will play in this action-adventure.

Production on the film was briefly halted earlier this month when a fire broke out at the historic Cinecittà Studios on August 1. No one was injured.

Henry Golding 35 has also joined the cast and his role is as yet unknown.

The Old Guard, which centers on a team of immortal mercenaries who are suddenly exposed to a scientist who wants to learn the secret to their seemingly endless lives just as a new member joins the group, is a Netflix favorite. After the film’s launch in 2020, the streaming service reported 186 million viewing hours in its first month.