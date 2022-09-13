Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington play headmistresses in new film The School for Good and Evil

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are responsible for shaping a new generation of heroes and villains in Netflix’s upcoming film The School for Good and Evil.

In the upcoming adaptation of Soman Chainani’s popular book series of the same name, Theron, 47, will portray Lady Lesso, head of the School for Evil, while Washington, 45, will play Professor Dovey, head of the School for Good.

“Occasionally, a very lucky outside candidate is selected for admission to this sacred institution,” the Atomic Blonde star says in the film’s first official trailer.

Theron was referring to new students Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso), who dreams of becoming a princess, but surprisingly is placed in the School for Evil.

While her best friend, Agatha (Sofia Wylie) was placed in the School for Good, Sophie tries to explain that she got ‘everything’ she ever wanted by not settling for a ‘normal life’.

Agatha seems to be having trouble finding her place at the school when she tells her principal she “doesn’t belong here.”

When a classmate thinks she’s lost, Agatha jokes, “That’s an understatement.”

Meanwhile, Sophie is forced to choose between good and evil as she seemingly embarks on a journey to the dark side.

“I’m tired of being the pathetic little Sophie,” she says, looking in the mirror.

A man in the mirror responds: “You can be more than you ever dreamed… You will not only be the most beautiful of them all, you will be the strongest.”

In response to Sophie’s incredible powers as she unleashes her evil side, the schoolmaster warns: If Sophie goes bad, none of us will survive.

While Agatha desperately pleads with her former boyfriend to stop letting evil control her, Sophie heartlessly replies, “But I love the new me.”

In March 2021, Washington told People she was “super excited” to be in the movie.

“It’s fantasy land, so I actually really enjoy thinking about what the nails will look like for that character!” she said.

The film also stars Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie and Kit Young.

The book is the first in a six-part saga released by Chainani and was an instant New York Times bestseller when published in 2013.

The series has sold more than 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages. The final book in the series – called “The School of Good and Evil: One True King” – was released by HarperCollins in 2020.

