Charlize Theron, 47, is wrinkle free as she poses TOPLESS for new Dior fragrance campaign

Charlize Theron was featured in a new ad for Dior perfume.

The 47-year-old actress Mad Max star looked very youthful with a wrinkle-free face and creamy skin while wearing a gold necklace. The mother of two has been with the brand since 2004.

‘C’est ça que j’adore! My new campaign by Jean Baptiste Mondino featuring the iconic necklace designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the new J’adore Parfum d’eau: an innovative highly concentrated eau de parfum without alcohol,” she said.

‘C’est ça que j’adore means ‘That’s what I love.’

She previously said she associates scents with “nostalgia.”

The star – who has adoptive daughters Jackson, ten, and August, seven – explained that while wearing perfume is the “smallest act” of indulgence, it can have a “huge effect” on others and create “treasured moments” with her children.

An older look: she wore a gold dress with shorter hair in an older Dior ad

She said, ‘What I like most about scent is that it’s the smallest act you can do for yourself, but it has a huge effect. I feel like fragrance is definitely a mood enhancer – it’s just that easy and I’m definitely taking full advantage of it.

“For me, it’s also associated with that kind of nostalgia, like when my kids say things like, ‘That smells like you, Mom.’ Fragrance is so connected to those very, very precious moments, so I have a deep love for it. ‘

The ‘Monster’ star went on to claim that fragrance in general is something that people don’t ‘appreciate’ as much of fragrance as they should and although she has no perfume ritual, she always has a bottle ready in her house.

Hot stuff: in this ad she showed off her tight legs while putting her feet in a pool

She told British Vogue: “I think maybe it’s one of those things that we don’t value as much as we should. I don’t have a ritual with scent, but I always have scent in my room or bathroom. I walk past a bottle and think, ‘Oh, let me squirt a little of this.’

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning star added that as she gets older she doesn’t have to worry about wearing a ‘ton of powder’ on her face and is able to look ‘natural’ on film. her approach to her red carpet look has changed.

She said, “I think the older I’ve gotten, the more I go for not matting your face and carrying a ton of powder. I think looking natural actors is something that’s so celebrated in the movie that I kind of brought that into my life [approach to the] red carpet and even editorials I shoot – I don’t want to look [I have] a dull face. I think many of us are so hypersensitive that we don’t want to look like sweaty pigs! [But] I don’t think it’s very flattering for women, especially as we get older. So you don’t have to use powder.’