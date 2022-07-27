Charlise Mutten’s mother is CHARGED over a home invasion where two guns were allegedly stolen 

The mother of schoolgirl Charlise Mutten has been charged with a burglary in which two weapons were allegedly stolen.

Kallista Mutten pictured with her daughter Charlise

The nine-year-old girl was reportedly shot dead in January by her mother Kallista Mutten’s fiancée, Justin Stein, 31, on his family’s property in the Blue Mountains before depositing her body in a barrel.

Charlise was initially reported missing before her body was found in bushland near the Colo River on January 18, with police charging Stein with murder a short time later.

Police indicted Mutten this week over an alleged home investigation at Mount Wilson in August last year.

Police will claim she accompanied Stein to the house where two guns were allegedly stolen.

“A woman has been charged with her alleged role in a home invasion discovered as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of a girl in the Blue Mountains earlier this year,” the NSW Police Department said in a statement.

“A 39-year-old woman went to Campbelltown Police Station on Tuesday, where she was charged with violent burglary and entering company.”

Mutten has not been charged with the alleged murder of Charlise.

She was granted conditional bail to appear in Campbelltown’s local court on Monday, August 8, 2022.

During investigations into Charlise’s death, detectives carried out two firearms and ammunition on Feb. 3 in bushland near Mt Wilson.

The items were seized and forensically examined and determined to have been stolen from a residence five months before the alleged murder.

An autopsy confirmed Charlise died from a single shot from a small-caliber firearm.

More to come.