Charlise Mutten’s mother admits she stole two guns

In the photo: Charlise Mutten, who was found dead in January

Charlise Mutten’s mother has pleaded guilty to stealing two guns and ammunition during a home burglary just months before her fiancé allegedly shot and killed her nine-year-old.

Kallista Mutten’s 31-year-old boyfriend Justin Stein is said to have murdered the schoolgirl on January 11 at his family’s multi-million dollar estate in Mount Wilson, west of Sydney.

He then allegedly put her body in a barrel and dumped Charlise’s remains at the Colo River.

Stein has been charged with murder, but continues to maintain his innocence.

While investigating Charlise’s death on February 3 this year, detectives found two firearms and ammunition in bushland near where the schoolgirl disappeared.

After forensic investigation, police determined that the items were allegedly stolen from a Mount Wilson property known as Sylvan Close on Aug. 22 last year.

Kallista Mutten (pictured) pleaded guilty to stealing two guns and ammunition during a home invasion

Justin Stein (pictured) was also charged with aggravated break-in at a Mount Wilson property

Stein was charged in May on two counts of possession of an unauthorized firearm, two of possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of unlicensed ammunition. He has yet to make a plea.

Mutten, 39, was accused of escorting Stein during the alleged break-in. Along with the guns and ammunition, police allege the couple also stole a large amount of silver cutlery and crockery — worth less than $60,000 together.

There is no suggestion that Kallista Mutten was involved in Charlise’s death.

Mutten’s lawyer Bet Turgut told the local court of Katoomba on Monday that her client could not appear in person because she is in a rehabilitation center.

She pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and entering a home in company and stealing up to a value of no more than $60,000.

Mutten will be sentenced in October at Campbelltown Local Court.

Charlise, who lived with her maternal grandparents, had vacationed with her mother and Stein at his family’s luxurious Blue Mountains wedding venue over the Christmas break.

Police allege that Kallista Mutten committed a robbery at a nearby Mount Wilson estate with her then-fiance Justin Stein, five months before he allegedly killed her daughter Charlise.

Pictured: Wildenstein – Justin Stein’s family property where Charlise Mutten went missing

Mutten reported her daughter went missing in January, sparking a widespread search for the nine-year-old — before her body was found.

According to police, the schoolgirl was only in Stein’s care the night she was allegedly murdered.

Her mother was at the caravan park, a 90-minute drive from the Stein’s Wildenstein estate.

Police allege that Stein shot and killed the girl on Jan. 11, put her body in a barrel in the back of his red ute, and dumped it 40 miles (65 km) into the Colo River.

His case will go to court later.