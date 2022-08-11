Charlise Mutten’s alleged murderer Justin Stein to remain behind bars after new warrant issued

<!–

The stepfather and accused murderer of nine-year-old Charlise Mutten will remain behind bars after a new arrest warrant is issued against him for allegedly violating the terms of the parole.

Justin Stein, 31, appeared at Downing Center Local Court in Sydney on Wednesday via an audiovisual link and faced a range of new charges, including possession of a negotiable amount of illegal border control drug.

Mutten is accused of murdering his fiancée’s daughter while on a family vacation in the Blue Mountains.

At the time of his arrest, Stein was on parole for possession of a negotiable amount of a border-controlled drug in 2016 and was sentenced to six and a half years in prison in 2017.

Justin Stein (pictured) faced local Downing Center court on Wednesday, with police saying he violated his non-parole period after serving a sentence for drug possession

Stein is accused of murdering his fiancee’s nine-year-old daughter, Charlise Mutten (pictured) during a family vacation in the Blue Mountains

Stein first became eligible for parole in 2019 after serving his minimum sentence of three years and nine months behind bars.

However, he was not released until November 2020.

news.com.au Commonwealth Prosecutor April Ranson told the local Downing Center court on Wednesday that Stein was serving a Commonwealth sentence when he was arrested for the murder of Charlise.

“On his release, he was charged with murder and then further offences,” Ms Ranson said.

While in custody at Silverwater Prison for the alleged murder of Charlise, Stein was beaten in May on two counts of possession of an unauthorized firearm, two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm and one count of possession of ammunition without permission.

Charlise went missing while the family stayed at Stein’s childhood home in Mt Wilson. She was said to have been fatally shot with a ‘small caliber rifle’ between January 10 and 11

Stein is also charged with two charges of possessing child abuse material, which police say is unrelated to his stepdaughter.

As the arrest warrant expired on Nov. 2, Ms. Ranson asked Magistrate Gareth Christofi to issue a warrant to “declare to serve several days” of his original sentence.

Magistrate Christofi approved this request and ordered Stein to remain behind bars.

He has been in jail since January and has yet to plead.

He is due to appear in court next month on the murder charge.