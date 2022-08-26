Charlie Sheen settles lawsuit with ex who claimed he exposed her to HIV and agrees to pay her $120k

Charlie Sheen has settled a 2017 lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend who claimed he exposed her to HIV.

The 56-year-old actor has agreed to pay the unnamed woman $120,000 in monthly installments over the course of a year, according to the stipulation filed in the LA County Superior Court.

Charlie publicly announced in November 2015 that he was HIV positive.

The anonymous woman who filed the charges, also known as Jane Doe, previously told the court that when she met Charlie, she signed an NDA out of fear.

The lawsuit, filed five years ago, said the woman alleged that Sheen – a “confidential male defendant” – had unprotected sex with her before revealing he was HIV positive.

But the lawsuit, in which the Two and A Half Men actor has been involved for half a decade, has now been dropped, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

In 2016, authorities considered opening an investigation against Sheen, amid claims he exposed several other women to the sexually transmitted disease without warning them.

The actor had revealed on the Today show that he had hidden the diagnosis from at least two sexual partners, but said he used protection both times.

California law prohibits people with a communicable disease from knowingly exposing themselves to anyone else.

Sheen was diagnosed as HIV positive around 2011, but didn’t make that information public until November 2015.

In 2015, Sheen’s ex-fiancée Brett Rossi filed a lawsuit saying they had sex five times before finding out he was HIV positive.

Rossi claimed that Sheen exposed her to HIV. She also claimed that she was physically and emotionally abused.

Her lawsuit, filed in December 2015, was later referred to arbitration.

The same year, another of Sheen’s ex, Bree Olson, said he never disclosed his status to her.

Earlier this summer, Sheen was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, subtly promoting his new TV series.

The actor announced in March that he would star in a new TV series titled Ramble On, in which Sheen was spotted wearing a baseball cap for the show while running errands.

Meanwhile, his ex Denise Richards recently revealed why she left Charlie Sheen when she was six months pregnant with their youngest daughter Lola.

The 51-year-old filed for divorce in 2005, and during their explosive breakup, she accused Charlie of making death threats against her, pushing her and endangering their children because of his fondness for prostitutes and pornography.

On a new episode of the Dear Media podcast Divorced Not Dead, Denise said, “You know what it was, I said to myself, “Would I want my daughters to marry this man?” I’m not insulting him, but it’s true.’

She added: ‘And I think he would accept that – he would understand what I’m saying. And then I thought, “Well, why am I accepting this?”‘

Charlie and Denise married in 2002 and they welcomed two daughters in quick succession – Sami, 18, and Lola, 17.

Denise told podcast host Caroline Stanbury that the marriage breakdown was due to “a lot of things, but I don’t regret my marriage to Charlie, obviously not at all because I truly believe he and I were brought together to raise our daughters.” to get. Of course I don’t think that’s a good marriage and relationship.’

She later thought, “Well, there’s a lot the public doesn’t know, and you never know what goes on behind closed doors, so it wasn’t a good situation.”