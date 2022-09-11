Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen poses up a storm in a pink bikini in Hawaii

<!–

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter, Sami Sheen, showed off her incredible figure in a bikini on Saturday while soaking up the sun in the sea in Maui, Hawaii.

The OnlyFans model, 18, looked sensational as she posed a storm in a pink and white two-piece as her boyfriend snapped her best corner.

She opted for a radiant makeup palette with fluttering lashes and a swipe of pink lipstick as she let her wet blonde locks fall from a center part.

Looks good: Sami Sheen, daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, showed off her incredible figure in a bikini as she soaked up the sun in the sea on Saturday in Maui, Hawaii

Sami enjoyed the warm summer weather in the tropical location as she went into the water to cool off.

The star recently made headlines by joining OnlyFans alongside her 51-year-old Bond girl mother.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Denise’s husband Aaron Phypers is helping her create her OnlyFans content.

The Wild Things star took to the website in June, just days after her daughter Sami signed up for the service.

Summer: The OnlyFans model, 18, enjoyed the warm summer weather in the tropical location as she took to the water to cool off with a striking pair of earrings

And Denise has now recruited her partner to help her get the sexiest pictures for the adult platform – and admits she values ​​his opinion.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live, she explained, “Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, “What do you think?”

Denise went on to reveal that she takes pictures in bikinis and lingerie and isn’t afraid to show off her body – insisting that photos of her half-naked already exist on the internet,

Peachy display: She looked sensational setting up a storm in a pink and white two-piece as her boyfriend broke her best corner

She told host Jeff: “I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do things that are sexier because I also think, ‘Why not?’ if I can do things outside of the more conservative stuff that’s on my Instagram. I’m showing my breasts, my ass,’ she explained.

“If you google them, they’re already there.”

The actress said she first signed up on the site to show support for her daughter, but she’s started to understand why it feels “empowering.”

She continued, “I did it to support my daughter because I’m a mom who’s an actress who’s done things, and I thought it was empowering as a woman too… to take control.

“You own all of the content and (on) many of the other platforms, you don’t own the content. So it’s nice to have it under control.’

Sami has previously faced opposition from her actor dad Charlie Sheen, who wasn’t happy with her decision to join OnlyFans, and she recently revealed that he still hasn’t won.

The teen told TMZ: “(My mom) has been incredibly supportive from the jump. I am grateful to have her in my corner. But my father hasn’t seen the light yet. ‘

Sami also has three sisters, Lola, 17, as well as 11-year-old Eloise and 37-year-old half-sister Cassandra Jade Estevez, whose mother is Paula Profit.

She also has 13-year-old half-brothers Max and Bob Sheen whose mother is 45-year-old Brooke Mueller.