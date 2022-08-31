Charlie Newling, Bachelorette death threat arrest: Inside TV star’s troubled past

The Bachelorette’s Charlie Newling was this week convicted of threatening to torture and kill his stepfather in a series of vile text messages.

It marks an unwelcome return to the spotlight for Newling, 36, who was once nicknamed ‘Mr Perfect’ by viewers after boasting of his strong family values on The Bachelorette in 2018.

Newling was initially a front-runner to win Ali Oetjen’s heart on the Channel 10 dating show, but his ‘nice guy’ reputation was soon tarnished after viewers labelled his behaviour towards her ‘triggering’.

Furious viewers took to social media to complain about about Newling’s ‘disturbing’ and ‘possessive’ behaviour after he demanded an ‘exclusive’ relationship with Oetjen.

After he was kicked off the show, one fan tweeted: ‘Charlie, you disgust and terrify me in equal measures.’

Several viewers criticised the network for not warning viewers about Newling’s troubling behaviour, which included him refusing to let Oetjen meet his family until she agreed they were an ‘exclusive’ couple.

‘So thoughtless and irresponsible of Channel 10 not to warn viewers of the gaslighting and emotional manipulation they were about to witness,’ one tweeted.

‘To those triggered and affected – be gentle with yourselves.’

Another wrote: ‘Charlie just literally frightened the hell out of me. He’s scary and intimidating.’

Several Twitter users claimed Newling’s behaviour was ‘triggering’ and brought up painful memories from the past.

Even The Bachelorette’s makeup artist Audrey Griffen, who is married to host Osher Günsberg, called Newling out.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘I’ve never ever yelled at the TV so much before! Ever. It was a good teaching moment as Georgia [her teenage daughter] was watching with me.

‘I told her to run as fast and far as she can if she ever finds herself in a similar situation!’

In the comments section, Griffen further claimed she believed Newling’s behaviour constituted ‘gaslighting’, a form of psychological manipulation in which the abuser attempts to sow self-doubt and confusion in their victim’s mind.

‘The gaslighting! As someone who’s been lit before, it’s good to be able to recognise it and point the behaviour out to my daughter!’ she wrote.

Just days after he was kicked off The Bachelorette, brutal footage surfaced of Newling being wrestled to the ground by security guards outside a pub in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Footage showed him being forcibly removed from The Golden Sheaf after he was denied re-entry.

In the video, Newling could be seen strongly resisting as several men dragged him from the Double Bay hotspot at about 10:50pm.

One security guard gripped Newling’s neck and kept him in a chokehold once he was tackled to the ground.

‘He wrestled with three security [guards] for ages and was completely kicking off,’ an onlooker told Daily Mail Australia.

‘They took him down and put him in a headlock.

‘[Newling] lay there for ages until an ambulance rocked up, then the police came shortly after and it was all done.’

Newling said at the time he had spent the evening at The Golden Sheaf to celebrate being dumped by Oetjen on The Bachelorette two days prior.

He claimed the scuffle began when he attempted to re-enter the venue, moments after leaving with a woman, so he could retrieve his phone and keys.

The Sydney builder also alleged he was left with a ‘bruised throat and arm’ after clashing with several guards and being ‘choked’.

Newling confirmed he’d been denied entry back into the venue, saying a bouncer slammed shut the door when he tried to open it, ‘trapping’ his arm in the process.

‘It was crushing me. I then had [security] on top of me. I couldn’t order an Uber without my phone and needed my keys from inside. The police came and held me for an hour and half while reviewing the CCTV footage and then let me go as I’d done nothing wrong,’ he said.

Newling, who admitted he’d been drinking when the incident occurred, also claimed a manager from the venue ‘apologised’ to him after the authorities allegedly deemed he was innocent.

A spokesperson for The Golden Sheaf said at the time: ‘We’d like to thank the Rose Bay Police, our security team and the ambos for their help, professionalism and guidance last weekend.

‘For the benefit of our guests we don’t like to comment on specific incidents.’

At about this time, Newling was involved in a minor controversy when it emerged had a child from a previous relationship.

The fact he was a father was not addressed on the show, nor was it disclosed in any interviews leading up to the season premiere.

He welcomed his son in September 2010, making the child eight at the time of Newling’s appearance on The Bachelorette.

Photos shared to Facebook at the time of the child’s birth showed Charlie, then in his early twenties, cradling his newborn son in hospital.

A source told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Charlie keeps this part of his life very private. Some of his newer friends don’t even know he has a son.

‘I’m not surprised it hasn’t been mentioned on the show, but it would be interesting to see what Ali [Oetjen] thinks about it all.’

When approached by Daily Mail Australia at the time, Newling said: ‘I can’t comment on this. You have to go through my publicist.’

He eventually confirmed the news to NW magazine.

‘I chose not to speak publicly about my child as I wanted to ensure their privacy was protected,’ he told the publication.

Newling has kept a low profile since his departure from The Bachelorette.

He briefly dated former Bachelor star Dasha Gaivoronski following the show, but the couple has since parted ways.

However, Newling made headlines this week after he was convicted of texting death threats to his mother warning he would ‘torture’ and ‘kill’ her husband of two decades.

Newling faced Sydney’s Waverley Local Court on Wednesday charged with using a carriage service to threaten to kill after he sent 37 horrific messages on April 25 over a three-hour period when he had been drinking.

Terrified by the ordeal, his mother texted back threatening to call the police, but Newling responded by writing, ‘hahaha’, reports The Daily Telegraph.

‘I took down two cops and two security guards and got away with it. This one’s a walk in the park,’ he said.

‘You are still controlled by that flog of a husband…

‘I’m going to kill him one day in front of you before I go… You have no idea what I’m capable of but just know it’s not going to be pretty… TDK RIP. The P stands for piss not piece as I’m going to piss on him after I torture the low life C***.’

The court heard how his mother and stepfather had grown extremely fearful of Newling’s behaviour towards them and had not spoke to him in some time.

Newling started off the barrage of messages by texting his mother to say: ‘Just so you know I’m still alive, doing well and been thinking of you xx’.

His mother replied ‘good news’ and sent some love heart emojis.

However, this seemed to set Newling off, who then began the tirade of death threats for his stepfather.

‘What if I’m outside right now… Reckon the cops can come that quick… I know where you live, where you work where you eat where you sleep. For all you know I’m in your backyard right now,’ one of the messages said.

The messages quickly became even darker.

‘I’d rather do life in jail to kill that p**** than live the life that you’ve both given me… His throat will be slit the next time he tries to go to work… or maybe when he’s at work… Or maybe when he’s taking the bins out… I know all your movements.

‘I hope you’ve got a good guard dog because the cops aren’t going to do s**t even with an AVO on me. They’re not gonna sit outside your house. How’s it feel knowing your C*** of a husband has a knife coming to his neck, you have no idea where or when.’

Newling’s lawyer Scott Schaudin said his client had struggled with alcohol abuse but had spent a lot of time contributing to the community

Magistrate Ross Hudson acknowledged Newling suffered significant childhood trauma, including having to care for his biological father when he was a teenager after he had an accident and became paraplegic.

His father later died in 2018 from an overdose of pain medication.

Newling’s lawyer Scott Schaudin said his client had struggled with alcohol abuse but had spent a lot of time contributing to the community.

‘He had a full-time position as a builder… he appears quite clear headed and rational today,’ he said.

However, Magistrate Hudson said he must consider the ‘fear, torment and horror’ caused by Newling’s messages.

Newling was initially refused bail for the offence of using a carriage service to threaten to kill and had been in custody since August 17.

At the time of the threats, he was on a court order following a mid-range drink driving offence in 2021.

Magistrate Hudson convicted Newling and sentenced him to a 13-month prison sentence to be serviced in the community.