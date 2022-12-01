Charlie Kirk taunts furious far-left protesters waving signs against white supremacy

<!–

Far-left protesters were met by riot police at the University of New Mexico on Wednesday night after they showed up at an event for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was speaking to the Conservative Organization chapter at the school when protesters — some masked, many shouting obscenities — came out in full force.

Some yelled, “Fk Charlie Kirk!” and “F**k Erica” ​​referring to the president of the local chapter, Erica Rodriguez.

Kirk tweeted a video of the agitators wearing masks and waving anti-white supremacist signs, writing, “My welcoming committee to the University of New Mexico for tonight’s event.”

The conservative influencer eventually posted a video, waving at the small group of protesters surrounded by police, in an attempt to mock them.

Others shouted ‘Get the hell off our campus!’ in videos posted by Kirk and other conservative media personalities.

Eventually, riot police went to the scene with batons to confront those protesting the event.

TPUSA claims its mission is to “educate students about the importance of liberty, free markets, and limited government.”

Police formed a barrier between protesters and the student union at the University of New Mexico where Kirk was speaking.

At least one protester was videotaped being arrested by the police officers who showed up.

The event had already been moved after Kirk attempted to speak at the university ahead of the November election.

Earlier this year, fellow conservative firefighter Tomi Lahren was forced to flee campus by state police ahead of a scheduled event.

The event was eventually canceled after Lahren was barricaded in a back room for 45 minutes and she left under police escort, according to the post millennial.

TPUSA released a statement at the time: “Unfortunately, what has happened in New Mexico is far too common. The students and civil society organizations responsible for this gang that wreaked havoc on the site – forcing Tomi and her father to be barricaded in a safe room for 45 minutes – must be held accountable.”

The local chapter promoted the event with a video Instagram shows protesters denouncing an earlier event with the caption, “We won’t back down.”