Charlie Hunnam front and center at LA premiere of new AppleTV+ series Shantaram

Charlie Hunnam was seen Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram at the Regency Village Theater.

The 42-year-old English actor wore a navy blue suit with a brick blue tie and dark brown shoes at the glitzy event.

He wore a goatee and had his dark blond locks pulled back in a ponytail.

The British native plays Lin Ford in the series, which is based on the 2003 book by Gregory David Roberts. In the series, set in the 1980s, Ford is on the run from the law after being expelled from the United States. escaped prison and hid in Bombay.

Ford becomes romantically involved with a beautiful woman named Karla Saaranen (played by Antonia Desplat) and is faced with difficult decisions as a result.

Desplat looked stunning in a floor-length dress with scrappy sandal heels and her brown locks to the side.

Also in attendance at Monday’s premiere were costars Elektra Kilbey, Rachel Kamath and Shubham Saraf.

Hunnan posed with costar Antonia Desplat at the cinematic event

(LR) Elektra Kilbey, Hunnam, Desplat and Shubham Saraf posed during entrances

The series marks Hunnam’s first regular television role since his previous series Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014.

“I was really a kid when I started Sons, but that grew into a sense of pride in some of the work I’ve done in the later seasons,” Hunnam said. Weekly entertainment last month. “I’m just a different person now. I’m now north of 40 and I’ve taken stock of who I am and who I’d like to be, and the work I do is definitely part of that.

“I think it was an important step for me to challenge myself in those ways. It was well worth pushing myself out of my comfort zone with this project – I’ve never worked on anything as hard as I did on this project, so I’m nervous and just really excited to see what the reaction will be. ‘

She plays Hunnam’s love interest Karla Saaranen in the TV series

Hunnam said he took the time to sign on to the series knowing how much time it takes to produce a TV series.

“I really enjoy the process of long storytelling and the consistency of working with the same cast and being able to play the same character for a long period of time, but once I finished Sons of Anarchy I needed a break from the rigor from that routine because it’s pretty tough to shoot television,” he told the outlet.

Hunnam added: “I also wanted to wait for the right thing to come, because it’s such a big commitment. It was definitely on my mind to return to television if I had the chance.”

Hunnam said he first came across the book four years before the series went into production.

“A friend of mine gave me a copy of the book, and I went on vacation to Thailand the next day and took it with me, which ended up being great for me, but not so great for my partner because it’s 936. pages long,” Hunnam told the outlet. “I just devoured it on that vacation. I came back from that vacation and said to my friend, who is a writer and producer, ‘Can we make this?’

Hunnam said that Warner Bros. and Johnny Depp had the first rights to produce a film project based on the book.

“A few years later they admitted that they were defeated in that process, I think because of the length and complexity of the story. It’s really impossible to bring it down to two hours,” he said. After many, many noble attempts, Warner Bros. the hat in the ring and the rights became available again, so the dream came back to life and here we are.’

Hunnam described Shantaram as “a truly beautifully written novel that has just exposed me to a world I had never seen before, and many different facets of the world of India”, a “grand, compelling, wild romantic love story” and “also a story of great adventure and self-discovery.’

He said, “What I thought was really ripe for exploration is this conflict between what I call the kingdom of God and the kingdom of gold. Lin finds himself in India on this simultaneous journey of spiritual awakening, while also being swept deeper into the realm of organized crime.”

Hunnam said the first season takes up about “a third in the text,” which “really just sets up the world and the big players and some of the conflict.

“If we’re lucky enough to get a second season, that’s really going to be the focal point of the story. We take Lin into the world where he is exposed to both elements, but the choice between the two, the conflict between the two, only becomes really clear later.’

The show’s first three episodes will air on Apple TV+ from October 14, with new weekly episodes through December 16.

