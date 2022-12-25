Charlie Brooks wheeling a suitcase through Manchester city center

She will leave EastEnders at the end of this year and her final episode will air on Boxing Day.

And Charlie Brooks dressed up warmly as she stepped out for a walk in Manchester on Christmas Eve.

The actress, 41, who plays Janine Butcher in the soap, wore a red and black checkered jacket which she wore over a dark top.

The soap star also wore black pants and multi-colored sneakers as she wheeled a suitcase around town.

Charlie let her blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

It comes after the actress admitted that while she loved her time on the soap, she is looking forward to moving on to a more “adult” job.

The actress is trading the screen for the stage and will be touring the National Theater in the new year.

Appearing on Loose Women, Charlie admitted that she “loves” her character and the show, but is full of excitement for the new chapter.

“How did you feel about leaving this time, are you looking forward to new passages because I know you have new projects lined up for you?” panelist Denise Welch asked.

The actress then explained: “I love going back and I love getting out and I’m doing something really exciting right now, I’m working with the National Theater and we’re shooting a production of the Ocean At The End Of The Lane on tour.’

“Obviously I love Janine and I love EastEnders, but I’m in the mood for new pastures and a mature job,” she continued, feeling giddy with the new theatrical role.

The production is based on Neil Gaiman’s bestseller of the same name and adapted by Joel Horwood.

But before that, Charlie teased that her departure from EastEnders will come in the form of “high drama” episodes around the holiday season.

While discussing what would be on the soap, she managed to keep tight-lipped as the Loose Women panel scrambled for answers.

“Someone is definitely going to die, they always do in EastEnders,” Jane Moore predicted, while Linda Robson then exclaimed, “Are you going to kill someone again?”

Charlie replied, “No! You’ll have to wait, you’ll have to look at it and then call me.’

On screen: Charlie will leave her role as Janine Butcher on EastEnders at the end of this year, with her final episode airing on Boxing Day

The actress revealed that she left the soap again in September, after an 18-month period where she revisited her typically villainous nature.

She has occasionally played Janine since 1999, joking that the locals “can’t outshine her welcome” to the square.

Speaking of leaving for the sun on Sunday, she said she was only supposed to stay for a certain amount of time, but extended the stint.

“I was only supposed to go back to EastEnders for a year, but when [exec producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn’t say no to staying a little longer,’ said Charlie.

Continued: ‘Had a great time, as always when I go back. But as always with Janine, she probably shouldn’t be welcome any longer – for everyone’s sake.’