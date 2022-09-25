Charlie Brooks reveals she is leaving EastEnders just 18 months following her return to the soap

Charlie Brooks has revealed she is set to part with her iconic character of Janine Butcher as she prepares to leave EastEnders.

The actress, 41, has played the villain on occasion since 1999, leaving just 18 months after her return to the soap.

Jokingly that “Janine shouldn’t exceed her welcome,” the star explained that she’s been on the show longer than originally planned.

Speak with the sun on sunday, the actress described her return to the soap as “a great time” as she explained the reason for her departure.

Admitting that she was only supposed to stay for a certain amount of time, but the period extended, she revealed: ‘I only had to go back to EastEnders for a year, but when? [exec producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn’t say no to staying a little longer.

“I had a great time, as always when I go back.

“But as always with Janine, she probably shouldn’t go beyond her welcome—for everyone’s sake.”

Charlie’s character has been at the center of the soap lately, as she has now become pregnant with Mick Carter’s (Danny Dyer) child.

But the schemer kept the news of the latter, who, according to her, does not want more children, and decided to terminate the pregnancy.

Mick’s estranged wife Linda (Kellie Bright) also recently declared her love for her ex, Queen Vic’s landlord.

As the pregnancy drama looms, so does Danny’s departure from the show, with the star set to leave the show at the end of the year after nine years.

The departures of both Danny and Charlie have yet to be revealed, with “huge” stories reportedly in the pipeline.

A source told The Sun of Janine’s farewell: “Bosses are tight-lipped about her dramatic departure, but massive stories are planned for the rest of the year and for 2023.”

Janine certainly made her mark on Albert Square during her 24 years of occasional gigs – the famous murder of husband Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) in 2004 when she pushed him off a cliff.

