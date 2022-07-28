Charlie Aitken sells out of his investment fund after his high-society love triangle

Charlie Aitken is selling his self-titled fund management business just months after his very public high-society love triangle.

The Sydney investment banker became embroiled in a scandal in late 2021 after he beat up Hollie Nasser, his wife Ellie’s best friend, shortly after his marriage broke up.

The mate swap shocked the social clique of the city’s eastern suburbs and was further complicated by the fact that Mr. Aitken had business with Mrs. Nasser’s investor Christopher.

Now Mr. Aitken has notified investors of Aitken Investment Management of his intention to step down.

In a note to clients, Mr Aitken said the investment team has agreed to buy his family’s shares, after which he will step down and the company will be rebranded as Constantia Investment Partners.

Charlie Aitken (pictured with wife Ellie) leaves his self-proclaimed investment fund

“The investment team is humbled to take over from Charlie to lead the company and continue to manage the capital investors have entrusted to us,” said Etienne Vlok, the chief investment officer.

Mr. Vlok will manage the fund alongside fellow portfolio manager Daniel Gerdis, senior analyst Andrew Strasser and chief executive Les Andrews.

AIM, which counted the Aitken family as the majority shareholder, posted poor results for the fiscal year, taking a 9.9 percent plunge under Mr Vlok’s rule.

Packer’s Lieutenant Rob Rankin and Mr. Nasser, who has stepped down as director of AIM, still own shares in the company.

Billionaire Kerry Stokes was a previous shareholder and bought a 19.99 percent stake in 2017, until he sold out after disappointing returns.

The company took a hit in the wake of Mr. Aitken’s relationship troubles, with Ms. Nasser’s estranged husband Christopher Nasser pulling $7.5 million out of the fund and stepping down from AIM’s board of directors after five years as a director and shareholder.

Mr Aitken later revealed that the AIM Global High Conviction Fund delivered a 3 percent net fee return in December, compared to a benchmark return of 1.7 percent.

Mr Aitken hit the headlines in late 2021 after he began dating Hollie Nassar (pictured), his wife’s best friend and co-worker’s partner

Christopher Nasser (pictured with his wife) left AIM in the wake of the high-profile love triangle

That means that for the whole of 2021, AIM had a return of 31.1 percent, net of fees, ahead of a benchmark of 29.3 percent.

Mr. Aitken’s decision comes after a year of turmoil following the public breakdown of his marriage and subsequent short-lived romance with Mrs. Nassar.

Ms. Nasser and Mr. Aitken were in a love bubble for several months, trying to take it easy, until intense public scrutiny of their relationship produced a level of pressure they hadn’t expected — or didn’t know how to handle.

They quietly broke up earlier this year and were reportedly disappointed with how things turned out.

In May, five months after the new couple went public, Daily Mail Australia was informed that Ms Nasser was openly telling people she was “single”, indicating she was no longer in a relationship with Mr Aitken.

Following the announcement, Ms Nasser posted photos to her social media accounts as she enjoys days at Randwick races and nights out with friends.

Nassar reportedly confided to friends that she was struggling with all the attention the relationship brought her.

“She never wanted it,” said a friend. “She just wanted to be a mother again.

“Hollie really just wants to get on with her life.”

They shared a kiss before Mr. Aitken opened the passenger door for Mrs. Nasser. kept open

The Nassers and Aitkens were two of Sydney’s power couples before a scandalous love triangle tore them apart (pictured, Hollie and Christopher Nasser)

Despite trying to remain inconspicuous in the early days of their relationship, Mr. Aitken and Mrs. Nasser were often seen as grandiose, public displays of affection.

News of their split first made the rounds in their eastern Sydney social circles, but they denied there were any problems.

Mr Aitken has gone out of his way to mend his relationship with his estranged lawyer wife Ellie Aitken, and the couple are amicable for the sake of their children.

Ellie still holds a senior position at investment firm Pallas Capital after she jumped from her estranged husband’s company following their split.

During the initial controversy, Ms Aitken snapped and released private conversations with Ms Nasser accusing her former boyfriend of “bullying,” before taking her family for a vacation in Aspen.

Ellie Aitken (pictured), a lawyer, left her husband’s company to take a senior position at investment firm Pallas Capital

All four parties in a high-society love split have now gone their separate ways, but are still intertwined due to their young children and the company they keep. Pictured dining at New York’s Eleven Madison Park before the Covid pandemic

She flew out of Sydney on December 15 for a quiet break to avoid the intense spotlight of the public fallout from her 19-year marriage.

“The truth is that despite the support of friends and family, I have not dealt well with the deeply hurtful lies, gossip and innuendo that have surrounded the collapse of my relationship,” she said in a statement released on her departure.

She announced that she would be “taking a break from social media” and public opinion as she and her family adjust to her estranged husband’s divorce and new relationship.

As for Mr. Nasser, friends said he was “mortified” that the breakdown of his marriage played out so publicly and sought solace in his tight-knit network.

On top of the devastating split, Mr Nasser was struck by an AVO that had been removed by his ex and the case appeared in court several times until it was finally dropped.

Paul McGirr, Mr Nasser’s lawyer, told Daily Mail Australia that he had argued with police that the AVO was ‘baseless’ and had been used ‘as a sword rather than a shield’ against a non-violent person.

Hollie also said she wanted to drop the AVO too.

The grounds for the warrant were allegations of “general harassment” during the marriage, which broke up at the end of last year.

Mr McGirr said Mr Nasser was “stunned and shocked” by the restraining order and “now wants to move on with his life”.

All four sides have now gone their separate ways.