Charli XCX shows off a wild backcombed hairdo as she heads out in NY

She’s in town enjoying the sights of New York Fashion Week.

And Charli XCX dressed to impress as she came out of The Bowery hotel on Saturday for a night out on the town.

The star looked stunning in a strappy top and matching pants emblazoned with the word ‘Heaven’, while doing a bit of backcombing hair.

Fashion Week Style: Charli XCX dressed to impress as she came out of the Bowery hotel in New York on Saturday for a night out on the town

The singer added a pair of black platform shoes to her daring ensemble as she stepped to her car and showed her look for the cameras.

Charli recently shared how she feels that she has found ‘the love of’ [her] life” and appreciates that she slows down in her work life to spend time with him.

When asked about the most profound discoveries she’s made in the past year, Charli seemed to allude to her 1975 friend, drummer George Daniel.

Bold look: the star looked stunning in a strappy top and matching pants with the word ‘Heaven’

Check out the ‘do! Charli showed off her Saturday night look on TikTok

“Now that I’m happier as a person and have found the love of my life, can appreciate the years of hard work for what I have, I just want to slow down and take it all in,” Charli (born Charlotte Emma Aitchison ) told V magazine.

“So yeah, that’s what I’ve learned about myself. I need space and time.’

The Hot In It hitmaker was first spotted with the 32-year-old Grammy nominee on March 2 — indicating she’s split from freelance music supervisor Huck Kwong after seven on/off years.

Partying: The singer added a pair of black platform heels to her daring ensemble as she stepped to her car and showed her look for the cameras

Leisure: Charli recently shared how she feels that she has found ‘the love of’ [her] life” and appreciates slowing down in her work life to spend time with him

Cheeky: She winked at the cameras gathered outside the popular NYC spot

And while Charli didn’t name George, she did discuss why she’d be casting Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox in an upcoming music video.

She said, “I just think Julia gets it. I don’t know her, so I’m speaking here from a fan’s perspective.

“I just think she’s damn smart. She gives us what we want. She works the paparazzi like Paris Hilton did in the 2000s. She gives us viral quotes. She’s funny. I just think she’s really seizing the moment without fear, and I think it’s great for her.

“I think she’s brilliant and she’s a great actress too, and I can’t wait to see what she does next. And as for muses – I don’t need one. I am my own muse.’