Charli XCX showcases her incredible figure as she commands the stage at Reading Festival

With her daring sense of style, she always manages to attract attention.

And Charli XCX made sure all eyes were on her when she gave a breathtaking performance at the Reading Festival on Sunday.

The singer, 30, showed off her incredible figure in a black leather bralet that emphasized her toned midriff as she pulled off some of her memorable hits.

Showstopper: Charli XCX showed off her incredible figure in a black leather bralet and matching skirt as she gave an energetic performance at Reading Festival on Sunday

Charli also wore a matching mini skirt with a pleated detail and complimented the look with a pair of black boots.

Joined by several backup dancers on stage, Charlie also wore a pair of black studded bracelets.

The star added a heart necklace to her outfit and let her brunette and blonde dyed locks fall loosely over her shoulders.

The singer took full advantage of the big stage and showed off some of her impressive dance moves.

Stairs! The star kicked her leg up as she rocked to the music cheered by the huge crowd at the end of the summer festival

Dancers: Charlie was joined by several background dancers on stage and also wore a pair of black studded bracelets

I love it: Charli showed some of her impressive dance moves

The performance comes after Charli recently shared how she feels she has found ‘the love of’ [her] to live’.

When asked about the most profound discoveries she’s made in the past year, Charli seemed to allude to her 1975 friend, drummer George Daniel.

“Now that I’m happier as a person and have found the love of my life, can appreciate the years of hard work for what I have, I just want to slow down and take it all in,” Charli (born Charlotte Emma Aitchison ) told V magazine.

“So yeah, that’s what I’ve learned about myself. I need space and time.’

The Hot In It hitmaker was first spotted with the 32-year-old Grammy nominee on March 2 — indicating she’s split from freelance music supervisor Huck Kwong after seven on/off years.

Beautiful: the singer let her blonde and brunette locks fall over her shoulders

To jump! She made the most of the stage and jumped to the music while encouraging the audience to sing along

I love it: the star added a necklace with a green heart pendant to the outfit

And while Charli didn’t name George, she did discuss why she’d be casting Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox in an upcoming music video.

She said, “I just think Julia gets it. I don’t know her, so I’m speaking here from a fan’s perspective.

“I just think she’s damn smart. She gives us what we want. She works the paparazzi like Paris Hilton did in the 2000s. She gives us viral quotes. She’s funny. I just think she’s really seizing the moment without fear, and I think it’s great for her.

“I think she’s brilliant and she’s a great actress too, and I can’t wait to see what she does next. And as for muses – I don’t need one. I am my own muse.’